E-Paper | August 08, 2025

Summer vacation extended till 31st in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 10:29am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended the summer vacation for all public and private schools across the province until Aug 31 with institutions set to reopen on Sept 1.

The decision, announced through an official notification by the School Education Department on Wednesday, supersedes the previous directive to resume classes on Aug 14.

According to the notification, all district education authorities (DEAs) have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the revised schedule. The extension comes amid ongoing extreme weather conditions in the province, though the notification did not explicitly cite a reason for the decision.

This marks the second adjustment to the academic calendar this summer. Parents and students are advised to note the revised date, while school administrations are expected to adjust their academic plans accordingly.

The Punjab government has not yet indicated whether the extended break will affect the overall academic year schedule or examinations.

Punjab School Education minister Rana Sikandar Hayat also tweeted about extension of summer vacations.

“Schools in Punjab will be opened from Sept 1,” he tweeted.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2025

