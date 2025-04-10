E-Paper | April 10, 2025

Schools in Punjab mull early summer vacation if heat persists

Imran Gabol Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: Schools across Punjab have been advised to alter working hours or declare early summer holidays if excessive heat persists.

The Punjab Disaster Mana­­gement Authority (PDMA) has issued urgent directives to educational instit­utions and district admi­nistrations across the province in view of heatwave threat, warning of a pote­ntial temperature surge of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

The institutions have been advised to take immediate measures to protect students and staff from extreme heat. The advisory includes schools should alter working hours or declare early summer holidays if excessive heat persists, all outdoor sports and activities should be suspended immediately, schools must ensure uninterrupted availability of clean, cold drinking water and maintain functional ventilation, fans, and cooling systems and students should wear loose, light-colour clothing, while schools must set up first aid counters with staff trained in heat-related emergencies.

A letter in this regard was sent by PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia to school education and higher education departments.

Earlier, PDMA and the Environment Department held a joint meeting chaired by Environment Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar and the PDMA DG. Officials from agriculture, health, irrigation and education departments participated via video link, alongside commissioners and deputy commissioners from Bahawalpur division.

DG Kathia warned that Punjab’s plains would face rising temperatures starting this month, increasing the likelihood of heat strokes and dehydration. “Extreme heat can be life-threatening; preventive measures must be enforced without delay,” he stressed.

District administrations were instructed to coordinate with PDMA and ensure real-time updates through disaster management authorities. Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary sun exposure.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2025

