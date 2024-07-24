E-Paper | July 24, 2024

Sindh govt extends summer vacation for all schools till Aug 14

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 08:00am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has extended summer vacation for all public and private schools across the province till August 14.

The decision was taken by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department in view of the heatwave and expected monsoon rains.

However, it was said that the co-curricular activities regarding Independence Day on August 14 shall carry on in schools as usual.

Earlier, the summer vacations that commenced from June 1 were to end on July 31, as decided by the sub-committee of the steering committee during its meeting on January 25.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2024

