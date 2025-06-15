E-Paper | June 15, 2025

Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia

AFP Published June 15, 2025 Updated June 15, 2025 05:11pm
A handout picture shows what is said to be medical personnel carrying the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, during the exchange of corpses of war dead, at an unknown location, in this picture released June 11, 2025. — Reuters
A handout picture shows what is said to be medical personnel carrying the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, during the exchange of corpses of war dead, at an unknown location, in this picture released June 11, 2025. — Reuters

Ukraine on Sunday said it had received another transfer of 1,200 bodies from Russia as part of an exchange agreement struck in Istanbul talks earlier this month.

“Another 1,200 bodies which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel, were returned to Ukraine,” Kyiv’s headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war wrote on social media.

“In total, 4,812 bodies have been returned this week,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Facebook. “I am grateful to everyone involved in this humanitarian mission,” he said.

Ukraine has not said whether it has transferred any bodies to the Russian side.

The two sides agreed a large-scale exchange of prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers during their latest round of direct talks in Istanbul on June 2.

Both Russia and Ukraine typically do not disclose their military losses.

In a rare public estimate, President Volodymyr Zelensky told US news outlet NBC earlier this year that more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and some 380,000 wounded.

Russia has not announced its military deaths since September 2022, when it said fewer than 6,000 soldiers had been killed — a figure believed to be vastly lower than reality.

Several independent investigations using open sources, such as the publication of death announcements by local officials and family members, have reported massive death tolls for Moscow’s army.

The Russian website Mediazona and the BBC’s Russian service said they had identified the names of some 111,000 killed Russian soldiers.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deepening conflict
Updated 15 Jun, 2025

Deepening conflict

Some media reports say that the US had shipped hundreds of missiles to Israel before the attack on Iran.
Some strides
15 Jun, 2025

Some strides

THE PTI government in KP is not known for sound public service delivery in a province whose economy has been ...
Air India tragedy
15 Jun, 2025

Air India tragedy

THE black box of the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 has been recovered, and that should reveal in the coming days...
‘Declaration of war’
Updated 14 Jun, 2025

‘Declaration of war’

Israel's provocative behaviour has, once again, brought the Middle East to the precipice of a full-blown war.
A mixed bag
14 Jun, 2025

A mixed bag

SINDH’S Rs3.45tr budget for the next fiscal year seeks to combine populism with provincial tax reforms while also...
Water-starved city
14 Jun, 2025

Water-starved city

IT is an injustice that finds few parallels. Karachi, home to a burgeoning population of over 20m and the primary...