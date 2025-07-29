PTI rubbishes reports of Imran disallowing sons from visiting Pakistan, says ‘no doubt’ they will come

The PTI on Tuesday swiftly rubbished media reports that said party founder Imran Khan had barred his two sons from coming to Pakistan and participating in any activity for his release.

Imran’s sons — Sulaiman Khan, 28, and Kasim Khan, 26 — called attention to their father’s incarceration for the first time publicly in May. Earlier this month, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan said Sulaiman and Kasim will go to the US before coming to Pakistan as part of a movement calling for the ex-premier’s release.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the protests of May 9, 2023.

Earlier in the day, media reports said that the incarcerated former prime minister told reporters at Adiala Jail that his sons would not be coming to Pakistan and taking part in or leading any protest.

Responding swiftly to the reports, PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram said: “The news circulating in the media regarding Imran Khan Sahib’s children is completely false. Imran Khan sahib has absolutely not stopped his children from coming to Pakistan. I would request those media friends who report from Adiala to only broadcast exactly what Khan sahib says. It is inappropriate to take things out of context, selectively, or to present conversations according to their own wishes.”

In a follow-up post, he said: “There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Imran Khan’s children will come to Pakistan. So far, only the date for this has yet to be determined. And everyone should remember that when they decided to come, they clearly told their father that we are not seeking your permission but informing you. So, avoid these propagandas because they are of no use.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the entire matter “one drama among many dramas”, adding that “the purpose was not the meeting of father and child but political gain. No move by the founder happens without political or financial gain.”

Although the government has not officially commented on the matter of Imran’s son, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry previously questioned what, if any, role they would be able to play, adding that they were welcome to visit Pakistan and there would be no obstacle for them and visas would be issued “in less than 24 hours”, provided they stayed within the law.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik had told Dawn.com that Article 16 of the Constitution, which grants the right to gather, was applicable to citizens and foreigners are not allowed to assemble in Pakistan.

Malik also said that the two brothers could not legally participate in local political activity as they were British nationals, and that if they “violate the visa conditions, the visa can be cancelled”.

There were conflicting statements from PML-N leaders as well on whether the duo would be allowed entry into Pakistan, with Senator Irfan Siddiqui saying they should be allowed to come and “carry out their activities”, but within the limitations of the law.