Imran’s sons meet Trump aide to kick off US campaign to free father

Dawn.com Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 02:55pm
Imran Khan’s sons Kasim (L) and Sulaiman (R) pose with US Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell (2R) and USCIRF Vice Chairman Dr Asif Mahmood (2L), in California, US on July 22, 2025. — X/DrMahmood40
Imran Khan's sons Kasim (L) and Sulaiman (R) pose with US Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell (2R) and USCIRF Vice Chairman Dr Asif Mahmood (2L), in California, US on July 22, 2025. — X/DrMahmood40

Incarcerated PTI Founder Imran Khan’s sons met with United States President Donald Trump’s key aide Richard Grenell on Tuesday as they kicked off a campaign calling for their father’s release from prison.

Imran’s sons — Sulaiman Khan, 28, and Kasim Khan, 26 — called attention to their father’s incarceration for the first time publicly in May. Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the protests of May 9, 2023.

Grenell, US special presidential envoy for special missions — known for publicly calling for Imran’s release — posted on X that he had met with Sulaiman and Kasim in California, urging them to “stay strong”.

“There are millions of people around the world who are sick of political prosecutions. You are not alone.”

Imran’s sons also met with Dr Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani American physician who has been playing a key role in the PTI’s campaign to win over Americans.

Dr Mahmood, vice chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), shared a picture showing he also met with Grenell, along with the ex-premier’s sons.

“Immense pride for [Kasim] and Sulaiman Khan for their bravery in fighting for their father, former prime minister Imran Khan’s freedom,” he said.

He also praised Grenell for “standing for justice and principle” and called for unity to free the PTI founder.

Earlier this month, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan said the two brothers will go to the US to highlight injustices meted out to their father before coming to Pakistan to become part of a movement calling for the ex-premier’s release.

Although the government has not officially commented on the matter, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik had told Dawn.com that Article 16 of the Constitution, which grants the right to gather, was applicable to citizens and foreigners are not allowed to assemble in Pakistan.

Malik also said that the two brothers could not legally participate in local political activity as they were British nationals, and that if they “violate the visa conditions, the visa can be cancelled”.

There were conflicting statements from PML-N leaders as well on whether the duo would be allowed entry into Pakistan, with Senator Irfan Siddiqui saying they should be allowed to come and “carry out their activities”, but within the limitations of the law.

The ‘honourable’ men of Balochistan

The ‘honourable’ men of Balochistan

Kiyya Baloch
Despite laws on paper, Balochistan remains a place where women are punished for choice, tribal 'justice' dictates life and death, and the state watches from the sidelines — unless a video goes viral.

