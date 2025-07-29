E-Paper | July 29, 2025

Time for Palestine

Editorial Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 09:02am

INTERNATIONAL momentum behind Palestinian statehood is growing.

France’s announcement that it will formally recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September marks a historic shift. It challenges the long-standing diplomatic inertia of Western powers, and sets a precedent that other influential nations can no longer ignore.

As the first G7 nation to make such a commitment, France has signalled that the two-state solution is no longer just a talking point. Pakistan, too, has reiterated its long-standing position — that peace in the Middle East is not possible without the recognition of an independent, viable Palestinian state, existing side by side with Israel within pre-1967 borders.

This week’s three-day conference at the UN headquarters in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, brings together 123 countries and international organisations determined to revive the two-state framework. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has rightly described the initiative as “very appreciable” and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the free flow of humanitarian aid, and substantive movement towards statehood for Palestine. The conference, organised around eight working groups, aims to move beyond symbolic support and chart a roadmap for concrete progress. It is an effort to inject structure, accountability and diplomatic urgency into a process that has for too long been stalled.

Pakistan has remained steadfast in its support for the Palestinian cause, grounded in international law and historical justice. As current president of the UN Security Council, it also chaired a recent debate on the situation in Gaza, where it again stressed that occupation, bombardment and displacement are no substitutes for diplomacy and dialogue. As Mr Dar noted “the real path forward is through dialogue and diplomacy” — a message that must resonate globally.

Opposition to the conference from Israel and the US — including attempts to dissuade others from attending — only underscores how isolated these actors are becoming. The world must no longer allow a veto or political pressure to derail a peace process grounded in justice. More than 140 UN member states already recognise Palestine. France’s recognition is expected to trigger further acknowledgements from European and Western countries. The momentum is real, and it must be sustained — not just in diplomatic halls but through tangible shifts in international policy and pressure.

For decades, Pakistan has backed frameworks such as the Oslo Accords, the Arab Peace Initiative, and relevant UN resolutions. All point to the same conclusion: the path to peace runs through statehood. And the recognition of Palestine is a right, owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness. The time has come for the global community to act decisively, collectively and with moral clarity. The two-state solution must become a reality.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2025

Gaza invasion
