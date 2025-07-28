Pakistan joins global push for Palestinian statehood

WASHINGTON: Pakistan will join France and Saudi Arabia at a high-level United Nations conference today (Monday) on the peaceful settlement of the Palestine question and the implementation of the two-state solution, amid renewed international efforts to end the Gaza war.

Speaking to Arab News ahead of the conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said: “Pakistan has a clear foreign policy for decades that the two-state solution is the only answer to the Palestine problem.”

He welcomed the initiative by France and Saudi Arabia, describing it as “very appreciable”, and expressed hope that the summit would lead to concrete results.

“I hope that serious efforts are made during this event, first, to secure an immediate ceasefire, and second, to ensure the unhindered flow of food, humanitarian aid and medical assistance — alongside progress toward the recognition of Palestine as an independent state,” the deputy premier said.

The three-day conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, is being held at the UN headquarters in New York and has drawn participation from 123 countries and international organisations. It aims to chart a concrete path towards the two-state solution through proposals developed by eight working groups, which have held extensive consultations with UN member states and civil society groups.

The conference is receiving global attention following French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement this week that France will formally recognise the State of Palestine—making it the first G7 country to do so.

While Macron said the recognition will be formalised at the UN General Assembly in September, Washington strongly condemned France’s decision. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a post on X, called the move a “reckless decision,” claiming it “only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace”.

The US, under President Donald Trump, has announced that it will not attend the conference. Israel is also boycotting the event.

A diplomatic cable, reportedly shared with multiple capitals and seen by Reuters in Paris and Washington, revealed that the US had warned governments against participating in the conference, arguing that it could derail ongoing efforts to secure the release of Israeli prisoners and end the war in Gaza.

Despite the US objections, several European countries have signalled their intent to follow France’s lead. In May, fellow EU members Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced that they had begun the process of recognising a Palestinian state.

Currently, at least 142 of the 193 UN member states either recognise or have indicated plans to recognise Palestine. However, several influential Western countries—including the US, the UK, and Germany — have yet to do so.

Pakistan’s participation in the conference aligns with its longstanding support for the two-state solution. Islamabad had earlier voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution last year calling for an international summit on the issue in June 2025. That summit could not take place last month.

As president of the UN Security Council for July 2025, Pakistan chaired the July 24 open debate on the Palestine issue. “Pakistan’s position is absolutely clear — we are firmly on the right side of history and remain steadfast in our support,” Dar stated.

In the interview, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy: “The solution to conflicts does not lie in kinetic actions — wars and violence. The real path forward is through dialogue and diplomacy, and we are firm believers in this approach.”

France has said the goal of the New York meeting is to move beyond rhetoric and offer “concrete measures” to revive the stalled peace process. Organisers hope the momentum from this conference will lead to broader international consensus in favour of Palestinian statehood.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2025