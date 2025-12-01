‘Karachi is moving forward’: Mayor Wahab on city’s advancing water infrastructure

Mayor Murtaza Wahab has highlighted the significant transformation under way across Karachi’s water infrastructure, calling it a direct outcome of the forward-looking vision of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the continued support of the Sindh government.

He said the city is now moving from planning to visible progress designed to benefit every citizen of Karachi. “One of the most important milestones is the opening of the new Hub Canal which has increased the city’s overall water supply. This improvement will help address long-standing shortages and ensure more households, industries and institutions receive reliable access to clean water,” he noted.

Mayor Wahab said the city has introduced wide-ranging reforms to improve transparency, efficiency and long-term sustainability in the water sector. Central to this effort is the long-delayed K-4 project now advancing with renewed commitment. “Once completed, K-4 will be a transformative source of additional water for Karachi finally honouring a promise made many years ago,” he said.

The mayor also pointed to enhancements in operational capacity including the addition of new suction and jetting vehicles that support the maintenance of drainage systems and smoother water distribution. He said this investment reflects a broader strategy to modernise municipal equipment and improve service delivery.

Another key initiative is the revival of the city’s water treatment plants. Wahab said restoring these facilities is vital for safeguarding public health and ensuring environmentally responsible water management. “Functional treatment plants are essential for a cleaner and more resilient Karachi,” he said.

He added that these combined efforts represent a comprehensive approach to tackling Karachi’s long-standing water challenges. “We are not just addressing immediate issues. We are building a modern sustainable and service-oriented water system for future generations.”

The mayor expressed gratitude to the Sindh government, Karachi Water and Sewage Corporation and the citizens of Karachi for their cooperation and support. “Our progress must remain steady inclusive and truly transformative,” he said.

This content is an advertorial by Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.