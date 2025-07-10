Passengers kidnapped in Sardhaka, rescue operation underway: Balochistan govt

The Balochistan government on Thursday said that it has received information about the kidnapping of some passengers near Sardhaka and a search operation is underway to recover them.

A statement from Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said terrorists belonging to the Fitna-al-Hindustan had carried out attacks in Quetta, Kalat, Mastung and Sardhaka.

“Information has been received about the kidnapping of some passengers near Sardhaka. A search operation has been launched in the area to safely recover the passengers,” he said.

Rind added that the security forces responded “immediately and vigorously” at all three locations, saying they were fully alert to protect the lives, property and belongings of the people.

The police and security forces have not provided details at the moment of the other incidents.

In May this year, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna-al-Hindu­stan — a new phrase aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

In March, five people were killed by armed men who blocked the highway in the Kalmat area of Gwadar district, while three long-body trailers carrying urea from Gwadar port were set on fire in the Tajaban area.

In February, seven Punjab-bound passengers were offloaded from a bus and shot dead in Barkhan district. The incident came days after 12 were killed in a blast targeting a bus carrying coal miners in Harnai.

Balochistan has witnessed a spate of attacks targeting those hailing from Punjab. In two separate incidents in April 2024, nine people were killed after being forced off a bus near Noshki, while two labourers from Punjab were shot in Kech.

In May last year, seven barbers from Punjab were shot dead near Gwadar, while August saw 23 travellers offloaded from trucks and buses and shot in the Musakhail district.

The Musakhail incident was part of a flare-up of violence, where dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army — a separatist outfit — launched numerous attacks across Balochistan, targeting security personnel as well as civilians.

Earlier today, Field Marshal Asim Munir said India was “doubling down to further its nefarious agenda through its proxies of Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan”.