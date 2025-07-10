India doubling down on proxy war after clear defeat by Pakistan, says COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Thursday that India was doubling down on its “nefarious agenda” against Pakistan through the use of proxies after facing a “manifest defeat” in the recent military conflict between the two countries.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as the former blamed Islamabad for the April 22 Pahalgam attack without evidence. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes on Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties. Both sides then exchanged missiles, which stretched over the week. It took a US-brokered ceasefire for both sides to finally drop their guns.

A day ago, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had accused Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval of being the “chief architect” of terrorism in Pakistan. According to the ISPR chief, India provided funding, planning, intelligence and technical support to terrorist groups within Pakistan, such as Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan.

Similarly, Field Marshal Munir said, while chairing the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today, “Following its manifest defeat in direct aggression against Pakistan, post-Pahalgam incident, India is now doubling down to further its nefarious agenda through its proxies of Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan.”

In July last year, the government designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan as Fitna-al-Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

In May this year, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna-al-Hindu­stan — a new phrase aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

A statement from the ISPR said the CCC participants offered prayers for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks by “Indian-sponsored proxies”.

“Taking stock of recent successes against terrorist proxies, forum resolved that blood of our martyrs will not go waste and the safety and security of people of Pakistan remain topmost priority for the armed forces of Pakistan. Forum strongly asserted that it is imperative to take decisive and holistic actions at all levels against the Indian-backed and sponsored proxies.”

The ISPR said the forum also noted the Indian military’s “baseless insinuations to offset its comprehensive defeat”, in an apparent reference to the deputy Indian army chief alleging last week that China gave Islamabad “live inputs” on key Indian positions during the conflict.

“Invoking third parties in what is unmistakably a bilateral military confrontation reflects a disingenuous attempt at bloc politics aimed at falsely projecting India’s self-assigned role as a net security provider to accrue benefits in a region that is visibly growing disillusioned with Indian hegemonic ambitions and Hindutva-driven extremism,” the ISPR quoted Field Marshal Munir as saying on the matter.

The army brass also conducted a holistic review of the prevailing internal and external security dynamics, with particular emphasis on the recent developments in the Middle East and Iran, noting the “growing propensity for ‘use of force’ as a preferred policy tool”, saying it warranted “persistent development of self-reliant capabilities as well as national unity and resolve”.

The forum’s members were further briefed on the military’s ongoing drive with quick adaptation towards the “evolving threat spectrum and changing character of war”. The army chief also appreciated the leadership of the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Air Force for “further strengthening tri-services synergy”.

Field Marshal Munir also shared details of the country’s “proactive and successful” diplomatic manoeuvres, including recent visits to Iran, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where he had accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Forum was also briefed on the historic and unique visit of the COAS to US, where meetings with top-tier leadership afforded an opportunity to share first hand Pakistan’s objective perspective on bilateral, regional and extra-regional developments.”

The ISPR said that in his concluding remarks, the army chief expressed “full confidence in the operational readiness of Pakistan Army against complete threat spectrum”.