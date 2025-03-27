E-Paper | March 27, 2025

Several killed, vehicles torched in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 09:48am

QUETTA: Armed men blocked the main highway in Gwadar district late on Wednesday night, killing at least five people and torching a number of heavy vehicles loaded with goods from the port.

Highway Police SSP Hafeez Baloch told Dawn that five people were killed by armed men who blocked the highway. He also confirmed that three long-body trailers, carrying urea for Afghanistan from Gwadar port were set on fire in the Tajaban area.

According to SSP Baloch, roads were also blocked in Turbat, Panjgur and Pasni. Levies officials said roadblocks were also witnessed in the Bolan, Kolpur and Mastung areas. Levies personnel said one of their vehicles was also set on fire in the Mastung area.

Security forces had moved towards the area where militants had blocked highways and operations to clear the roads were underway at the time of going to press.

Separately, officials told Dawn that four people were killed in the Kalmat area, between Pasni and Ormara, after being offloaded from the Karachi-bound passenger bus.

“Armed men killed four passengers after checking their ID cards and took away three others,” an official of the local administration said, adding that four belonged to Punjab.

There were also late-night reports about an attack on a security forces post in Turbat. Heavy exchange of fire and explosions were heard in Turbat town, but there was no official confirmation of the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
