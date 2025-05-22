BLA and TTP are Indian proxies, govt will prove India’s involvement in Khuzdar bus attack: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that two major terrorist groups operating in Pakistan were “Indian proxies”, adding that Islamabad will present “complete evidence” to prove New Delhi’s involvement in the attack on a school bus in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district that killed three children and injured several others.

At least six people, including three students, were slain while over 40 others — mostly students — sustained injuries after a bomb targeted the bus near Zero Point in Khuzdar on the Quetta-Karachi highway when it was on its way to drop the students at the Army Public School in Khuzdar Cantonment.

The condition of at least a dozen is said to be serious due to critical injuries, officials said, adding that at least 15 girl students were among the injured. Security forces vowed to “relentlessly pursue” the culprits of the attack as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the injured in Quetta yesterday.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ late on Wednesday, Asif asserted there was evidence that the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) was working as an Indian proxy.

“We will present evidence of India’s involvement. We will corroborate whatever we have claimed,” he said.

“The relation between BLA and India is well-known as their leadership is in New Delhi. The allegation against us was unsubstantiated but BLA is fighting like an Indian proxy,” he added.

He was referring to the Pahalgam attack last month in occupied Kashmir that killed 26 people, following which India, without evidence, had blamed Pakistan for backing the attackers.

Asif further said, “BLA and TTP are Indian proxies. They have nothing to do with religion or nationalism, India is financing them and they’re involved in bloodshed here.”

In reply to a question on dealing with the situation, the minister said that “Pakistan will strike with full force and there will be no leniency”, stressing that attacking non-combatants, including school children, was unacceptable.

Asif said Pakistan called for an investigation into the Pahalgam attack, which India didn’t agree to, adding that the world should be informed that the Narendra Modi-led regime was “very irresponsible for using a false incident as a pretext to wage a nuclear war”.

He said Pakistan “will not start nuclear confrontation but cannot stay silent if nuclear devices are thrown at us”.

“Pakistan showed restraint, but still India attacked our bases in the dark of the night,” he highlighted.

India’s use of ‘terrorism as state policy abhorrent’

A day ago, the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), also said that “Indian terror proxies are being employed as a state tool by India to foment terrorism in Pakistan against soft targets such as innocent children and civilians”.

It noted that India had “failed” against Pakistan’s Operation Bunyanum Marsoos during the recent conflict, and its [proxies] were “being hunted [down] by military and law enforcement agencies”.

“Use of terrorism as a state policy by [the] Indian political government is abhorrent and reflective of their low morality and disregard of [sic] basic human norms,” the ISPR said.

“Planners, abettors and executors of this cowardly Indian-sponsored attack will be hunted down and brought to justice and [the] heinous face of India will be exposed in front of the entire world,” the military vowed.

On Monday, the ISPR said 12 terrorists of “Indian proxy” outfits were killed by security forces in separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Last month, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India was activating its “assets” to inte­nsify terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

He had detailed the arrest of a Pakistani terror suspect allegedly trained by India as “irr­e­futable evidence” of state-sponsored terrorism directed by Ind­ian military personnel.

Indian High Commission staff member declared persona non grata

Separately, in a post on X early in the morning, the foreign office said that a staff member of the High Commission of India in Islamabad was declared persona non grata for “engaging in activities inconsistent with his privileged status”.

“The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours,” FO said, adding that the Indian Chargé d’Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey the decision.

“It was stressed that none of the diplomats or staff members of the Indian High Commission should misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” FO said.