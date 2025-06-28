E-Paper | June 28, 2025

Mahrang’s detention extended for another 15 days

Saleem Shahid Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 08:01am

QUETTA: The Balo­chistan government on Friday extended the detention of Dr Mahrang Baloch, chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Commi­ttee (BYC), and four other leaders for another 15 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Mahrang Baloch, along with other BYC leaders — Beebow Baloch, her father Ghaffar Baloch, Sabghat Ullah Shah Jee and Bebarg Baloch — was arrested on March 22 and sent to Quetta District Jail under MPO-3.

This marks the fourth extension of their detention. After completing three months in custody, the authorities issued a fresh notification extending their imprisonment by another 15 days.

Superintendent of Que­tta District Jail Ham­eed Ullah Peechi confirmed the extension. “I have rec­eived orders from the authorities concerned about extending the detention of Dr Mahrang Baloch and others by 15 more days. They will remain in jail for 15 more days,” he said.

The BYC spokesperson strongly criticised the provincial government for the repeated extensions and termed the fresh orders illegal. He dema­nded the immediate release of all detained leaders.

Dr Sabhia Baloch, a BYC leader, said: “The continued detention of these leaders after three months is illegal and unconstitutional.” She accused the government of using various tactics to prolong their imprisonment and demanded their immediate release.

Ms Baloch and over 150 other political workers were arrested on March 22 from a sit-in camp near the University of Balochistan. The protest had been organised to demand the handover of the bodies of individuals allegedly killed in a security forces operation against suspects involved in the attack and hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Bolan.

The Home Department withdrew the arrest orders for the other detainees and released them. However, detention orders for Ms Baloch and the four other BYC leaders were not withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2025

