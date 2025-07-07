3 cops injured in blast on highway police vehicle in Balochistan’s Nasirabad

Three cops were injured in an attack on a highway police vehicle in Balochistan’s Nasirabad District on Monday, an official said.

“Three personnel were injured in a blast targeting a patrolling vehicle of the highway police in Nasirabad’s Rabbi area,” Highway Police’s Senior Superintendent of Police Khadim Husain said.

He added that the incident took place when the highway police team was patrolling the area as per routine.

Citing preliminary reports, Husain said the blast was conducted through a remote-controlled device. The injured were immediately taken to a hospital in the Dera Murad Jamali town, located 12km from Rabbi, the SSP added.

“The police have initiated an investigation,” SSP Husain said.

Over a week ago, security forces killed two terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Duki district.

In May, four people were injured when unidentified motorcyclists threw a grenade at a house in Nasirabad.

In March, Nasirabad police claimed to have foiled a sabotage attempt ahead of the Pakistan Day celebrations and seized explosives.

Pakistan is ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025. Terrorists in Balochistan, previously engaged in a low-level insurgency, have recently intensified their attacks. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) emerged as a key perpetrator of terrorist violence in Pakistan in 2024.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.