E-Paper | July 07, 2025

3 cops injured in blast on highway police vehicle in Balochistan’s Nasirabad

Abdullah Zehri Published July 7, 2025 Updated July 7, 2025 04:27pm
A highway police vehicle stands damaged after an attack on it, which injured three cops, in Balochistan’s Nasirabad District on July 7, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
A highway police vehicle stands damaged after an attack on it, which injured three cops, in Balochistan’s Nasirabad District on July 7, 2025. — DawnNewsTV

Three cops were injured in an attack on a highway police vehicle in Balochistan’s Nasirabad District on Monday, an official said.

“Three personnel were injured in a blast targeting a patrolling vehicle of the highway police in Nasirabad’s Rabbi area,” Highway Police’s Senior Superintendent of Police Khadim Husain said.

He added that the incident took place when the highway police team was patrolling the area as per routine.

Citing preliminary reports, Husain said the blast was conducted through a remote-controlled device. The injured were immediately taken to a hospital in the Dera Murad Jamali town, located 12km from Rabbi, the SSP added.

“The police have initiated an investigation,” SSP Husain said.

Over a week ago, security forces killed two terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Duki district.

In May, four people were injured when unidentified motorcyclists threw a grenade at a house in Nasirabad.

In March, Nasirabad police claimed to have foiled a sabotage attempt ahead of the Pakistan Day celebrations and seized explosives.

Pakistan is ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025. Terrorists in Balochistan, previously engaged in a low-level insurgency, have recently intensified their attacks. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) emerged as a key perpetrator of terrorist violence in Pakistan in 2024.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No preparedness
Updated 06 Jul, 2025

No preparedness

With frequency of calamitous weather events increasing, the country cannot afford to be in denial after every tragedy.
Saarc’s future
Updated 07 Jul, 2025

Saarc’s future

South Asia’s vast potential cannot be held hostage forever by India.
PSB’s waning authority
06 Jul, 2025

PSB’s waning authority

IT has been two decades since the National Sports Policy was introduced but its implementation leaves much to be...
Extreme step
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Extreme step

Legal experts have termed the move devoid of logic and an extreme measure.
Russian recognition
05 Jul, 2025

Russian recognition

NEARLY four years after the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul, Russia has become the first country to recognise the...
Building collapse
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Building collapse

Why has the Sindh Building Control Authority been so helpless in enforcing its writ?