Israeli bombing claims six lives in Gaza

Smoke rises as the Israeli army demolishes a Palestinian house in Dura, a town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.—Reuters

GAZA CITY: Israeli strikes killed six people in Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to the territory’s civil defence agency.

In a pre-dawn strike, two policemen and a civilian were killed in the southern city of Khan Yunis, the agency reported.

A strike on a group of civilians in eastern Gaza City killed three people, whose bodies were taken to the Al Shifa hospital.

Violence has continued in the Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire since Oct 10, and even as Israel continues its air campaign against Iran since Feb 28.

One killed in attack on village in occupied West Bank

Attack on West Bank village

Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian man on Saturday in an attack on a village in the occupied West Bank.

Hani Odeh, mayor of Qusra village, said 28-year-old Amir Moatasem Odeh died from gunshot wounds, while two other local residents were injured.

“This evening, settlers attacked the area located on the western side of the village, and opened fire on residents who were trying to defend their homes,” the mayor said.

The death in the village southeast of Nablus was also announced by the Ramallah-based health ministry in Gaza.

There has been a surge in deadly attacks by settlers in the Israeli-occupied territory in recent days.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026