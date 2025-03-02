Civilian deaths from terrorism surged in February: report

February saw a marginal increase in terrorist attacks but a sharp surge in civilian casualties, according to a report published by the Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The report tallying terrorist attacks across Pakistan in February — shared with Dawn.com by PICSS Media Coordinator Sifwan Abdullah — was published after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy in North Waziristan earlier today, martyring two soldiers and injuring 10 others.

According to PICSS, the country witnessed 79 terrorist attacks last month, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, while 45 civilians and 81 security personnel were injured.

Security forces, meanwhile, intensified counter-terrorism operations, eliminating 156 terrorists, injuring 20, and arresting 66, it said.

“February 2025 marked the first month since August 2024 in which civilian fatalities surpassed those of security forces. Civilian deaths rose by 175 per cent compared to January 2025, when 20 civilians were killed, while security forces’ casualties declined by 18pc, down from 57 in January,” the report said.

The report stated that terrorist fatalities also dropped by 25pc, with 208 killed in January compared to 156 in February. A significant increase in arrests was recorded in February, with 66 suspects detained — the highest monthly figure since December 2023, when 139 terrorists were apprehended.

Per the report, 50 of these arrests occurred in the merged districts (erstwhile Fata region) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 16 were made in Punjab.

According to PICSS, Balochistan remained the most volatile province, recording 32 attacks that claimed 56 lives, including 35 civilians, 10 security personnel, and 11 militants.

The attacks also left 44 people injured, including 32 security forces personnel and 12 civilians. Terrorists also abducted two individuals during the month, the report said.

The Bashir Zeb and Azad factions of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and the United Baloch Army (UBA) claimed responsibility for most of these attacks. Security forces, in response, killed 11 terrorists in Balochistan, per the report.

In the merged districts, 21 terrorist attacks were reported, leading to the deaths of 22 security personnel and eight civilians. Per the report, 26 security forces personnel and 11 civilians were injured. Security forces killed at least 98 terrorists, injured 15, and arrested 50 suspects in the region.

Most of the attacks were claimed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Lashkar-e-Islam and factions of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group also claimed responsibility for several attacks.

Meanwhile, in the rest of KP, 23 terrorist attacks were recorded, resulting in the deaths of 14 security personnel and 12 civilians, while 22 civilians and an equal number of security personnel were injured. Security forces killed 47 terrorists in the province, the report said.

Sindh witnessed three minor terrorist attacks, resulting in the death of one security official and injury to another. One attack was claimed by the Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army and one by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group claimed their first-ever attack outside KP when a policeman was shot dead in Karachi’s Manghopir area on February 15.

No terrorist attacks were reported in Punjab, but security forces arrested 16 suspects from various locations, PICSS reported. Likewise, no incidents of terrorism were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir or Islamabad.