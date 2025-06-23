JUI senator submits resolution against govt’s Trump Nobel nomination

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza on Monday submitted a resolution in the Senate against the government’s decision to nominate US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, as Washington joined Israel’s war with Iran.

The government had decided to nominate Trump for the prestigious award to hail his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during last month’s Pak-India conflict, when both neighbours stepped back from the brink of war with US mediation.

In a statement, it had highlighted that Trump “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi”, which ultimately secured a ceasefire.

However, after the US bombed Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, with Trump saying they were “totally obliterated”, leaders across the political spectrum joined citizens in voicing their reservations.

In the resolution dated today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Senator Murtaza said, “The Senate of Pakistan urges the Federal Government to rescind and withdraw its decision recommending US President … after bombing Iran by the USA on the orders of its President in violation of international law, interfering in the sovereignty of Iran, resulting several casualties also, as one of the concern of human rights, disturbing the peace in the region.”

The JUI-F leader also submitted a motion under Rule 218. It said that the House may discuss the government’s recommendation for his “decisive diplomatic role” during the conflict “against the will of people of Pakistan without taking into confidence any House of Parliament”.

Earlier today, an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence following the US airstrikes.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The committee strongly condemned Israel’s acts of aggression and expressed regret that these military attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Iran and the US.

“These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy. The NSC reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

On Sunday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded that the government rescind its decision.

“President Trump’s claim of peace has proven to be false, the proposal for the Nobel Prize should be withdrawn,” Fazl told workers at a party meeting in Murree.