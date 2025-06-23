National Security Committee reaffirms Iran’s right to self-defence after US attacks on nuclear sites

An emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence following the airstrikes by the United States on three nuclear facilities.

After months of attacking Gaza — flattening homes, targeting hospitals, and starving a besieged population — Israel expanded its assault by launching wide-scale air strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, military sites and private residences on June 13, killing top commanders, scientists and civilians. A day earlier, President Donald Trump said US air strikes “totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites, as Washington joined Israel’s war with Tehran in a flashpoint moment for the Middle East.

The strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which came four days after Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s meeting with Trump and a day after the government said it decided to formally recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his role during the recent conflict with India, were condemned by Pakistan. A meeting of the NSC, the highest forum for security deliberations comprising the civil and military top brass, was subsequently convened.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also attending the important moot, and reviewed the evolving regional situation following the Israeli aggression against Iran.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office had told Dawn that Field Marshal Munir would brief the committee on the details of his meeting with Trump.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The committee strongly condemned Israel’s acts of aggression and expressed regret that these military attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Iran and the US. These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy. The NSC reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

The committee members also conveyed their condolences to the Iranian government and people on the loss of innocent lives and offered prayers for the recovery of those injured.

“While reiterating Pakistan’s stated position, the NSC expressed grave concern over the potential for further escalation after the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on June 22 which violated the resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, relevant international law and the UN Charter.”

The committee members also reaffirmed Pakistan’s close engagement with relevant parties in the situation and endorsed the government’s readiness to continue efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

The NSC called on all relevant parties to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy in line with the UN Charter, underscoring the need to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The US president had stepped up his rhetoric against Iran since Israel first struck the country, repeating his insistence that it could never have a nuclear weapon. Tehran has consistently denied the claim, saying its uranium enrichment programme is for civilian purposes.

Condemning the US attacks as a violation of international law, Iran said it was “resolved to defend Iran’s territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force”. It also responded with a volley of missiles at Israel that wounded scores of people in Tel Aviv.