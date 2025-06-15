Iran border crossings in Balochistan closed ‘indefinitely’: district administration

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has started affecting Balochistan, with the provincial government issuing orders on Sunday to close all borders and crossing points with Iran in Turbat, Panjgur and Gwadar for an indefinite period.

The development comes as Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that 450 Pakistani pilgrims were evacuated from Iran earlier today, with more to follow from the neighbouring country as well as from Iraq.

Israel launched an air offensive against Iran on Friday, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop Tehran building an atomic weapon, which the latter has consistently denied, saying its uranium enrichment programme is for civilian purposes.

According to statements issued by deputy commissioners (DC) across the province today, the Balochistan government has closed all Iranian borders adjacent to the Gwadar district and imposed a ban on travel corridors due to the deteriorating situation in the region.

A statement issued by the Gwadar DC’s office said, “In light of instructions from the Balochistan government, the Gwadar district administration has closed the corridor at the Gabd-Kalato 250 border until further notice.

“The public is requested to cooperate and contact the district administration for any information or guidance,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Panjgur district administration also closed all crossing points connected to Iran for an indefinite period, stating that this decision was taken as a precautionary measure due to the current regional security situation.

The announcement said that not only movement by foot through these routes been halted, but the delivery of fuel has also been completely banned.

The Panjgur DC maintained that these measures were taken due to “the possible uncertain situation in Iran and the security threats arising from international tensions”.

“The district administration has appealed to the public to fully cooperate with … in the current situation and avoid unnecessary movement in order to avoid any unexpected situation,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in a post on X this afternoon, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the government was taking necessary measures for the welfare and safety of Pakistani nationals.

He noted that 450 Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) had been evacuated from Iran yesterday. Arrangements have been made for the safe evacuation of Pakistani students currently residing in Iran, including 154 in the first batch.

“Our Embassy in Iraq is in contact with Pakistani zaireen who are stranded due to the closure of airspace,” Dar said on X. “Measures are underway to ensure their safe stay in Iraq and possible evacuation.”

He noted that the Crisis Management Unit at the Foreign Office is operational 247 and can be contacted at:

+92 51-9207887 and cmu1@mofa.gov.pk

“Our embassies in the region are closely coordinating all necessary efforts to support Pakistani nationals and zaireen,” Dar added.

Following Israel’s initial strikes, PM Shehbaz on Friday directed all relevant authorities to provide every possible assistance for the safe return and protection of Pakistani pilgrims currently in Iran.

The Foreign Office also advised all pilgrims from Pakistan to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq in view of the evolving security situation in the region.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Mudasir Tipu is currently in his home country for official meetings, the FO said.

“The embassy under the instructions of the foreign minister along with Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working to extend all possible facilitation to Pakistanis in Iran,” it added.

Dar, Turkish FM express concern

Dar received a telephone call on Sunday from Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan as both leaders expressed “deep concern and anguish over the deteriorating regional situation due to Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran”.

He also confirmed his participation in the forthcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum’s (ICYF) ceremony both scheduled to be held next week in Istanbul.

PM Shehbaz had earlier during a telephonic call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Pakistan’s presence in the events.

PM Shehbaz said Dar would represent Pakistan at the upcoming OIC CFM meeting in Istanbul. He also congratulated President Erdogan for being honoured by the ICYF. The OIC CFM is scheduled to take place in Istanbul from 21-22 June.