PM Shehbaz orders help for Pakistani Zaireen in Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed all relevant authorities to provide every possible assistance for the safe return and protection of Pakistani Zaireen currently in Iran following Israel’s deadly strikes.

Israel launched widescale strikes against Iran earlier today, saying it targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders and that this was the start of a “prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon”.

Iran promised a harsh response and Israel said it was working to intercept about 100 drones launched towards Israeli territory in retaliation.

In light of PM Shehbaz’s directives, a Crisis Management Cell has been established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts.

The Pakistani Embassy in Iran has also been instructed to remain vigilant and actively assist the pilgrims. Earlier today, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shared the embassy’s hotline number: (0098)-2166941388.

The prime minister emphasised that immediate and effective measures must be taken to ensure the safety of all Pakistani nationals in Iran. He further instructed that all available resources be utilised to facilitate their safe and prompt return to Pakistan.

He directed that until the regional situation normalises, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani diplomatic mission in Iran will remain on high alert, ensuring continued support and communication with the pilgrims.

The Foreign Office (FO) also advised all Zaireen from Pakistan to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq in view of the evolving security situation in the region.

Pakistan was among several countries and international actors which condemned Israel’s strikes, with the FO calling it “unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel.”

“The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan stood in “resolute solidarity” with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounced these blatant provocations, which constituted a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

The spokesperson said that the international community and UN had the responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions.

President Asif Ali Zardari called Israeli’s military strikes “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran”, while PM Shehbaz said this “grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further destabilising an already volatile region”.