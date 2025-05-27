Three dead, multiple injured as rains batter KP and Punjab

At least three people lost their lives and multiple others were injured as strong winds and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Tuesday.

In Swabi District, a two-year-old child died when a boundary wall and roof collapsed in the Manki village, according to Rescue 1122 official Nabeel Khan.

Nabeel told Dawn.com that the incident occurred due to strong winds and storms, adding that the toddler’s mother and another child were injured and taken to a hospital.

In another incident, he said the roof of a shed collapsed in Ziarat Cham Baba, trapping a mother and her son under the debris, who were pulled out of the rubble by locals and taken to a hospital.

In Shangla District’s Bisham tehsil, lightning struck a house, killing one person and leaving six others unconscious, Rescue 1122 official Rasool Khan Sharif said.

View this post on Instagram

A young man was injured when a wall collapsed in the Rahimabad area due to a storm, according to a statement by the Nowshera Rescue 1122. The medical teams and ambulances reached the spot and took the person to the hospital, the statement added.

Separately, a total of seven people were injured in Peshawar in various rain-related incidents, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi.

Two people were injured after a billboard of the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium fell on their car in Peshawar, Faizi said, noting that rainwater inundated the roads in the city, causing inconvenience to people.

Heavy rains in Peshawar caused a billboard to fall on a car on May 27, 2025. — DawnNewsTV

A roof and wall collapse in Mattani village injured three people, while another person was injured in the collapse of a wall in the city’s Garhi Qamardin area. A solar panel fell on Phandu Road and injured a person.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that the district administrations to take precautionary measures as more rain and gusty winds were expected in the upper and central parts of the country.

At least 19 people were killed over 90 others injured as powerful windstorms and heavy rains battered several parts of the country on Saturday, paralysing road and air traffic, damaging infrastructure and triggering widespread power outages.

Many of the casualties were caused by the walls and roofs of the houses collapsing and trees falling on them, according to the PDMA.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) had forecasted most of South Asia to experience above-normal rainfall and above-average temperatures during this year’s southwest monsoon season from June to September.

One killed, 8 injured across Punjab

Meanwhile, at least one person was killed and eight others were injured in the rains across Punjab, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

One person died due to lightening in Mianwali’s Kala Bagh Bazaar. Another person was injured in Mianwali the wall of the Makarwal police station collapsed due to strong winds.

In Rawalpindi, two children were injured by a falling object from the roof and one person was injured by falling from ladder.

A 22-year-old woman was injured after a mud house collapsed in Attock. In Gujranwala, a girl fell from the roof into the courtyard due to strong winds. A solar panel fell from the roof due to strong winds in Miaoli, injuring one person.

In Islamabad, strong winds persisted for an extended period, toppling trees and billboards, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The intense weather conditions prompted motorists to take shelter under bridges to protect their vehicles from a possible hailstorm, the report said, adding that motorcyclists sought refuge under flyovers to shield themselves from the strong gusts.

The Punjab PDMA urged citizens and provincial authorities to remain on high alert.

PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia directed deputy commissioners and rescue agencies across the province to remain alert amid reports of wind and rain in various districts of Punjab, a statement by the PDMA said.

“Relevant departments to be on alert to deal with emergency situations,” the statement read, adding that the provincial control room and all district emergency operation centres have also been alerted.

The situation was being monitored 24/7 in the PDMA control room, DG Kathia said.

He added, “Citizens should be careful and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires.

“Stay in safe places to avoid lightning. Never stay in open places during bad weather and lightning. Avoid unnecessary travel and drive slowly.”