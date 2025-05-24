Multiple casualties reported amid heavy rains across Punjab

At least 13 civilians died and 92 others were injured as heavy rains lashed several parts of Punjab on Saturday, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Earlier today, the PDMA urged citizens and provincial authorities to remain on high alert.

PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia directed deputy commissioners and rescue agencies across the province to remain alert amid reports of wind and rain in various districts of Punjab, a statement by the PDMA said.

“Relevant departments to be on alert to deal with emergency situations,” the statement read, adding that the provincial control room and all district emergency operation centres have also been alerted.

The situation was being monitored 24/7 in the PDMA control room, DG Kathia said.

He added, “Citizens should be careful and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires.

“Stay in safe places to avoid lightning. Never stay in open places during bad weather and lightning. Avoid unnecessary travel and drive slowly.”

PDMA spokesperson Mazhar Hussain said, “The public can call PDMA helpline 1129 for assistance.”

Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed said that M2 Motorway from Thokar to Kot Momin, M3 Motorway from Faizpur to Darkhana and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway were all closed due to the severe weather.

“Motorways are closed to ensure public safety and safe travel,” he added.

The spokesperson also said that dark clouds were visible on M4 Motorway from Abdul Hakeem to Sher Shah and M5 Motorway from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan.

“There is a severe thunderstorm at various places on the national highway from Lahore to Chichawatni as well as from Mian Channu, Khanewal, Multan and Lodhran,” he added.

He urged the public to be careful while driving and avoid speeding.

WASA DG Ghufran Ahmed also said, “All staff and machinery were instructed to remain on full alert. Pumps and staff will remain ready at all underpasses.”

Separately, the roof of a local factory in Sheikhupura collapsed due to a strong wind, killing a worker from Sadiqabad and seriously injuring five others, state media Pakistan Television reported.

The report stated that Rescue 1122 teams pulled out the dead body and the injured from the rubble and shifted them to the Sheikhupura District Headquarters Hospital.

The PDMA released a report on the damage caused by the storm across the province.

The data released by the PDMA showed that three people died in Lahore, two in Jhelum, one each in Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Mianwali, Layyah and Jhang.

PDMA’s Hussain said, “The deaths occurred due to the collapse of dilapidated houses and being in unsafe locations.”

Several mud and dilapidated houses were also damaged due to the storm, he said, adding, “There were incidents of falling trees and damage to solar panels in Lahore.”

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed announced that medical assistance will be provided to the injured people, the PDMA statement read.

DG Kathia said that financial assistance will be provided to the affected families.

A statement by the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) said that the power supply was restored to all 132kV grid stations by removing faults on transmission lines.

The team was restoring 11kV feeders and the system will be normalised soon, the statement added.

The company earlier stated that the power supply in South Punjab was affected by the rain. Feeders tripped in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Sahiwal, it added.

Mepco Chief Executive Officer Gul Muhammad Zahid directed operational officers to remain alert, the statement read, adding, “Power restoration activities will start after the storm stops.”

On Friday, the PDMA issued an alert about wind and dust storms in different areas of Punjab.

It said that the wind and dust storms would continue today with a possibility of rain in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali.

There would be rain in the south Punjab areas, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, it added.