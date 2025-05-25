Pakistan launches 3rd anti-polio drive of this year

The Pakistan Polio Programme on Sunday launched the third drive of the year against the crippling disease at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Islamabad.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

Earlier this week, two new cases of polio were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts, taking the tally for the current year to 10.

“The Pakistan Polio Programme today launched its third National Immunisation Days (NIDs) campaign of the year at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Islamabad,” a statement from the Centre read.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq, alongside members of the Polio Programme’s core group and representatives of partner organisations, the statement added.

“To mark the launch, Farooq administered oral polio vaccine and Vitamin A drops to children under five, reinforcing the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the crippling disease from every corner of the country,” the NEOC continued.

Scheduled to begin on May 26, the weeklong campaign aims to vaccinate over 45 million children under five, the statement noted, adding, “making [the drive] a critical intervention in Pakistan’s final push to interrupt poliovirus transmission and achieve eradication by the end of 2025”.

“Polio eradication is not just a health goal — it is a national imperative and a matter of immense pride for our country,” the statement quoted Farooq as saying.

“This third campaign of 2025 marks a decisive milestone in our 2-4-6 roadmap. These back-to-back rounds from September 2024 to May 2025 represent our most strategic opportunity to close immunity gaps and halt virus circulation before the high transmission season begins,” she added.

Farooq acknowledged that the persistent challenges in key reservoirs such as Karachi, South Khyber Pakhtunkwa, and Quetta Block, but noted encouraging progress in reaching previously underserved populations.

She also extended heartfelt appreciation to the 400,000 frontline workers powering the campaign — including 225,000 women vaccinators — and recognised the critical role of civil and military law enforcement in ensuring safe access to children.

“Despite major gains, wild poliovirus continues to pose a threat. Pakistan has confirmed 10 cases so far this year. Environmental surveillance has detected the virus in 272 sewage samples from 127 testing sites, across 68 districts, signalling continued circulation,” it added.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil expressed confidence in the programme’s direction. As he concluded his tenure in Pakistan, Fadil commended the national leadership and Farooq for their tireless dedication to polio eradication.

“Pakistan is closer than ever to making history. With continued political will, community engagement, and coordinated action by all partners, I believe this country can soon achieve a polio-free future,” he said.

“The public is strongly encouraged to cooperate with vaccination teams and report any missed children via the Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 or the WhatsApp,” the statement concluded.

Polio is a paralysing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five are essential to provide children with high immunity against this terrible disease.

Pakistan has pledged to eradicate polio by the end of this year, Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal said earlier in the week during a meeting with the President of Global Development at the Gates Foundation Dr Chris Elias.

Attributing the recent progress to successful immunisation campaigns and better community outreach, Kamal reaffirmed his commitment, noting a significant decrease in parental vaccine refusal.

“The fight against polio has required a tremendous sacrifice from all stakeholders, including law enforcement personnel who have rendered invaluable services,” Kamal had said. “This mission will continue until we reach complete eradication [of the poliovirus].”