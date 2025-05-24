E-Paper | May 24, 2025

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate over 10m children in Sindh starts on May 26

Imtiaz Ali Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 08:38pm

The Sindh government on Saturday announced that it is launching a five-day polio vaccination campaign in the province from May 26 to inoculate over 10 million children in the province.

Earlier this week, two new cases of polio were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts, taking the tally for the current year to 10.

According to a press release, the campaign aims to immunise more than 10.6m children under the age of five across all 30 districts of Sindh.

“The campaign is taking place from May 26 to June 1, 2025, and involves the efforts of over 80,000 trained polio workers going door-to-door with support from 25,539 law enforcement personnel to ensure that no child is missed,” the statement said. “Children between the ages of 6 and 59 months will also receive Vitamin A supplements to help boost their immunity.”

According to the press release, this new campaign follows two previous drives in February and April. Earlier this week, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah raised the issue of rising polio cases and expressed the need for accountability and collective action.

“With continued virus circulation in some environmental samples and four polio cases reported in Sindh so far this year, this latest round of vaccinations reinforces the province’s resolve to interrupt transmission and protect children from the lifelong consequences of this preventable disease,” the press release read.

“Polio anywhere is a threat to children everywhere,” it added, quoting a spokesperson from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Sindh. “This campaign reflects our commitment to reach every child, even in the hardest-to-reach communities, and to ensure that Pakistan moves closer to eradication.”

According to the EOC, polio teams will be active in 1,292 union councils, supported by district administrations and healthcare partners, delivering polio drops and engaging families at the doorstep.

“EOC Sindh appeals to parents, teachers, religious leaders, community elders, and the media to join hands in this vital national effort,” the press release added. “To report missed children or ask questions about the vaccine, citizens can call the 1166 helpline or WhatsApp 0346-777-6546.”

Pakistan, one of the only two polio-endemic countries in the world, reported 74 cases in 2024.

Earlier today, the KP government set a target of vaccinating approximately 7.3 million children under the age of five during a five-day anti-polio campaign, which also begins on Monday.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah inaugurated the campaign during a ceremony at Services Hospital, according to a press release.

Additional Secretary Health and Emergency Operations Centre coordinator Shafiullah Khan, representatives from Unicef and the World Health Organisation, and other officials were in attendance.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lessons from history
Updated 24 May, 2025

Lessons from history

Is it apt for PM Shehbaz to describe the recent thwarting of India’s hostile designs as revenge for the loss of East Pakistan?
Business sentiment
24 May, 2025

Business sentiment

THE recent macroeconomic stability — its vulnerability to potential internal slippages and external shocks...
Sindh protests
24 May, 2025

Sindh protests

WEEKS after locals blocked off major arteries in Sindh to protest a proposal to build new canals on the Indus,...
Regional bonhomie
Updated 23 May, 2025

Regional bonhomie

Trilateral cooperation and commercial activity can lead to prosperity for all involved, specifically Afghanistan.
Local government bill
23 May, 2025

Local government bill

THE PML-N leadership is known for concentrating powers in the hands of the top political office and governing ...
New normal?
Updated 23 May, 2025

New normal?

WHY can’t the PTI and its jailed leader decide what they want? Even while leverage is slipping from its hands, the...