Pakistan ‘rattles’ India with firm response as patience runs out

• Launches retaliation attack at military targets after three days of restraint

• Brahmos, S-400 missile sites hit

• Indian missiles fired at Shorkot, Rawalpindi, Chakwal shot down: ISPR

• Six martyred in Gujrat amid shelling on LoC

ISLAMABAD: After demonstrating restraint in the face of blatant Indian aggression since Wednesday, Pak­istan launched strikes early Satur­day morning targeting military installations in India and India-held Kashmir.

The strikes were launched under operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos at 5:16am.

“Bunyan-um-Marsoos” translates as concrete structure or firm foundation.

The missiles, launched by aircraft and ground-based systems, targeted multiple strategic and military sites of India, security sources and state media reported.

According to the military’s media wing and Radio Pakistan, the targeted locations included S-400 missile system in Adampur; military intelligence’s training ce­n­tre in Rajouri and brigade hea­d­quarters in Uri; Adampur, Udha­mpur, Pathan­kot, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bathinda and Halwara airfields; Akhnoor aviation base; artillery gun positions in Dehrangyari; Brahmos missile battery site in Nagrota; Brahmos storage site in Beas; and India’s Rabtanwali Post, Jazeera Post Complex, Kafir Mehri, Shahpar 3, and Ghadar Top across the Line of Control (LoC).

ISPR said PAF’s JF-17 Thunder hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 missile system in Adampur.

The strikes came hours after India fired missiles at three air bases in Rawlpindi, Chakwal and Shorkot, as well as the Rahim Yar Khan airport.

All assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe in the attack, the military spokesman said.

Security personnel cordon off a road near Nur Khan military airbase after Indian strikes in Rawalpindi on May 10, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan has targeted key Indian military installations in a “befitting response” as part of its retaliatory operation, the federal government said in a statement.

“These actions are being carried out in response to India’s initial attack, which was an assault on our homeland, people and sovereignty,” the statement said, referring to Indian missile strikes at three PAF airbases.

The retaliatory attacks targeted “more than 26” locations and damaged “equipment and personnel” at at least five airbases, according to Colonel Sophia Qureshi of India’s Army Signal Corps.

The damage was sustained at air force bases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj and Bathinda, Col Qureshi said, according to Times of India.

India’s attack India launched missiles and drones in its late-night attack, which were shot down by ground defence systems in Punjab and Sindh.

The strikes targeted Nur Khan air base, Rawalpindi; Murid air base, Chakwal; and Shorkot air base, Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said at a press conference.

Two missiles fired by India at the Shorkot airbase were shot down by the air defence system, officials said.

The debris of destroyed missiles fell near a government primary school in Pirmahal village.

No casualties were reported, while Zahoor Ahmad, 70, received minor injuries after being hit by falling debris.

A drone fired by India fell in open fields in the Ahmad Nigar village on on Chiniot-Sargodha Road.

A large number of locals gathered at the site to view the wreckage of the fallen drone.

Debris of three downed Indian drones also fell in fields in Islam Nagar village, Chak Noor Muh­ammad 11/SP and Bheela near village 13/SP during the past 36 hours.

It was collected by the police officers who took it away for further analysis.

Drones were also intercepted in Sargodha.

One of the drones fell in the area of Kirana Hills and another in open fields in Chak 48 SB village.

No casualties were reported in any of these localities.

At least four drones were also shot down in different areas of Jacobabad, Sindh, on Saturday, according to Deputy Commissioner Sameer Hussain Laghari.

The debris of scattered drones fell near the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Science and the Shah Abdul Latif Numaish (Exhibition) Ground.

Locals reported sounds of explosions as smoke filled the sky, as drones were intercepted by the ground defence systems.

According to DC Leghari, at least eight people were injured after being hit by fragments of destroyed drones. One man, who was critically injured, had been transferred to Larkana for treatment.

He added the debris had been taken into custody by the authorities.

Shelling at border

At least six people were martyred and five injured as India fired shells in Tanda and Karianwala areas of Gujrat.

The deceased included three members of a family, including a man and his two sons.

They were killed after mortar shells hit their house in Jalalpur Sobtian village of Karianwala early on Saturday morning.

The victims were identified as Nisar Ahmed, 45; Habeebur Rehman, 18; and Naeem, 12.

Mr Ahmed’s third son, Muneeb, 17, was injured and undergoing treatment at the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital.

A resident shows a fragment of a mortar shell after the cross-border shelling near the Line of Control (LoC) between Pakistan and India in Chakothi village of Azad Kashmir on May 10, 2025. — AFP

Civil defence officials collected the pieces of shells from the house.

The shelling also killed two people in Tanda, while two others were injured in that incident.

The deceased included Zia and Hajira, whereas Umar Mustafa and Sidra Bibi were injured.

Another teenager, Muhammad Nabeel, lost his life in the Barnala village along the border area.

Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Safdar Virk and District Police Officer Dr Mustanser Atta Bajwa reached the attack site in Jalalpur Sobtian and inspected the scene.

With input from Agencies

Malik Irfan from Rahim Yar Khan, Tariq Saeed from Toba Tek Singh, Aurangzeb from Chiniot, Shafiq Butt from Sahiwal, Waseem Ashraf Butt from Gujrat, Sajjad Niazi from Sar­godha and Waseem Shamsi from Suk­kur also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2025