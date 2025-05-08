E-Paper | May 08, 2025

Pakistan reopens airspace; India closes 21 airports

Mohammad Asghar Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:59am

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Airports Auth­ority (PAA) announced on Wednesday that air traffic had been restored on major routes, while at least 21 airports across India’s northern and north-western regions have been closed for passenger flights until May 10.

According to PAA, some airspace, particularly sections over Lahore, will rem­ain closed for another 24 hours due to “operational reasons,” a revised notice to airmen (NOTAM) said.

The NOTAM specified that certain airspace sections over Lahore would be temporarily unavailable at all altitudes from 10:50am on May 7, until 12:20pm on May 9, while flights taking off from or landing at Islamabad International Airport were directed to contact Air Traffic Control (ATC) for clearance.

The PAA said in a statement that it has formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Avi­ation Orga­n­isation (ICAO) “rega­rding the seri­ous risks posed to civil aviation safety by India’s rec­kless and provocative actions.” This followed an earlier complete closure of Pakistan’s airspace for 48 hours after a military confrontation with India on Tuesday night.

While the PAA issued a revised NOTAM later on Wednesday, stating that airs­pace in Islamabad, Rawa­­l­pindi, and Karachi was fully restored, it reiterated the Lahore restrictions.

A CAA spokesman told Dawn that “only a few routes between Lahore and Islamabad will remain closed, but other routes between the two cities would remain functional.”

The PAA also stated that all airports across Pakistan “will remain fully operational,” adding the country’s airspace “continues to be open and secure for civil aviation activities.”

Indian airports closed

The airports in India’s north will remain closed till 5:29am on May 10, as per the NOTAM issued to airlines, accessed by The Hindu. The airports span Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Leh, and States of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. This resulted in a large number of flight cancellations by Indian airlines operating domestic routes.

These include airports at Jammu and Srinagar in J&K and Leh; Amritsar, Chandigarh, Patiala, Halwara airports in Punjab; Shimla and Dharamshala in Him­achal Pradesh; Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Kishangarh in Rajasthan; and Bhuj, Jamn­agar, Rajkot, Mundra, Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, and Bhuj in Gujarat, as per a NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India.

Additional airports impacted were Gwalior and Hindon, according to information posted by airlines on X. Many of these airports are used jointly by airlines and the Indian Air Force.

International flights were among those affected by the escalated military tensions between India and Pakistan, including those of US carriers, as they couldn’t use Pakistan’s airspace to enter into India.

Our Correspondent in New Delhi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unwarranted aggression
Updated 08 May, 2025

Unwarranted aggression

In the immediate future, the global community must step up efforts to de-escalate, and media and civil society on both sides should stop fanning the flames of war.
Water war
08 May, 2025

Water war

PLANES and bombs are not the end of it. New Delhi is also up to mischief on another front. This weekend, without...
Unexpected move
07 May, 2025

Unexpected move

THE market did not anticipate it. And only a handful of analysts thought the State Bank would slash borrowing costs...
Cleaning up
07 May, 2025

Cleaning up

THE World Bank’s red alert — that global waste may rise by 73pc by 2050 — spells trouble for countries like...
Israel unleashed
07 May, 2025

Israel unleashed

ISRAEL’S rogue behaviour — attacking the Arab population in the occupied Palestinian territories as well as its...
United front
Updated 06 May, 2025

United front

The state, on its part, should continue efforts to include the PTI in consultations to evolve a national response based on collective input.