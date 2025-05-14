US wants Pakistan, India to resume direct talks

WASHINGTON: Hours after US President Donald Trump urged India and Pakistan to “go out to dinner” together to resolve their disputes, the State Department said Washington is now focused on encouraging direct communication between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Speaking at the Saudi-US investment forum in Riyadh, President Trump highlighted his role in brokering the weekend ceasefire between the two South Asian rivals and urged them to build on this breakthrough.

“I said, ‘fellas, come on, let’s make a deal. Let’s do some trading. Let’s not trade nuclear missiles, let’s trade the things that you make so beautifully’,” Trump said, without clarifying which Indian or Pakistani leaders he had spoken to or when.

“They’re actually getting along. Maybe we can even get them together, Marco, where they go out and have a nice dinner together,” he said while addressing his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who accompanied him to Saudi Arabia.

In Washington, the State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Piggott told reporters that the United States was now focused on encouraging direct engagement between the two countries.

“We welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend and we commend both prime ministers for choosing the path of peace,” said Piggott. “We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties.”

When asked whether Pakistan had given any commitments on ‘stopping terrorist activities’ that India accuses it of indulging in, Piggott declined to comment, but reiterated Washington’s support for dialogue.

Islamabad categorically rejects such allegations as unfounded and blames India for using them as an excuse to justify its aggression against Pakistan.

“We have been clear on that. We continue to encourage that direct communication,” Piggott said. “The president has been clear on that and the president has also been in praising both prime ministers for choosing the path for peace and wisdom.”

Responding to a question about the US reaction to India’s refusal to accept a US role in the peace process, Piggott said: “I am not going to speculate on that. What I can say is that we encourage direct communication.”

Asked if the US had sent a team to Pakistan following media reports about radiation leaks from some secure nuclear facilities in Pakistan, Piggott replied, “I have nothing to preview on that this time.”

When pressed on whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attitude was disappointing for Washington, the spokesperson avoided criticism. “What we are happy to see is a ceasefire. That’s what we are happy to see. That’s where our focus remains. We want to see the ceasefire maintained and we want to encourage direct communication,” he said.

“Our focus is the ceasefire. Our focus is on encouraging direct communication. That’s where our focus is going to remain. The president has spoken on this.”

Piggott was also asked whether President Trump would deserve the Nobel Peace Prize if he helped resolve the Kashmir dispute.

“The president is a peacemaker. He values peace. He is also a dealmaker. And he has shown that again, and again, and again,” Piggott responded. “When it comes to solving conflicts, the president wants to solve the conflicts where he can. Stands ready to help.”

