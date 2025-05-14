Pakistan honours ceasefire despite ‘provocations’

• Islamabad rejects inflammatory rhetoric by Modi, says remarks ‘dangerous escalation’ rooted in misinformation

• FO says will closely monitor Indian actions, take necessary measures to preserve rights under Indus treaty

• Security forces jam, seize ‘Indian surveillance drone’ in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan on Tuesday said it rem­ai­ned committed to the current ceasefire understanding with India, but any fut­ure aggression will be met with full resolve, as the Foreign Office lambasted a provocative spe­ech delivered by the Indian prime minister on May 12.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that Pakistan rejected “the provocative and infla­mmatory assertions” made by the Indian premier, and the remarks were “a dangerous escalation rooted in misinformation, political opportunism, and a blatant disregard for international law”.

In his speech, PM Modi had accused Pakistan of retaliating with strikes on Indian military and civilian targets, claiming that India’s air defence systems repelled the attacks and inflicted significant losses on Pakistan. He also said Pakistan requested a ceasefire through military channels on May 10 after its ‘failed’ retaliation. India accepted the ceasefire conditionally, PM Modi said, warning that future Indian responses would depend on Pakistan’s behaviour.

Pakistan dismissed this portrayal as “yet another blatant lie” and said that the ceasefire was achieved “as a result of the facilitation of several friendly countries” and any claim to the contrary was “misinformation and propaganda”.

In light of the ceasefire, the two sides are hammering out its operational details. The first post-ceasefire contact between the heads of military operations from the two countries resulted in an understanding that the two sides would uphold the truce and reduce troop deployment along the international border. Another round is expected soon.

The FO said the Pahal­gam incident was used as a pretext to attack Pakis­tan, “justify military adv­e­n­turism, serve domestic political objectives… and reinforce a manufactured narrative of a perpetual external threat”.

“After the unlawful and unprovoked Indian aggression…India recklessly provoked the situation further by targeting Pakistan’s military bases, risking an uncontrollable escalatory spiral,” the statement said, adding that the Indian actions brought the entire region to the brink of disaster. Pakistan accused India of “justifying the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians… as the ‘new normal’ for the region”.

According to the statement, Pakistan will monitor Indian actions in the coming days and it will not allow anyone to challenge its sovereignty. “Make no mistake, we will closely monitor India’s actions and behaviour in this regard in the coming days. We also urge the international community to do the same,” it said.

In response to India’s allegations of terrorism sponsorship, Pakistan said, “We are a victim of terrorism, being directly sponsored by India. … Our contributions and sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism are well known.”

The statement also condemned India’s unilateral actions, citing New Delhi’s violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. “Pakistan will take all necessary measures to preserve its rights under the treaty,” it said.

While alluding to the unilateral suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, the Indian premier had said, “India’s stand is very clear… Terror and talks cannot go together… Terror and trade cannot go together…. Water and blood cannot flow together.”

PM Modi, in his speech, declared that India would not tolerate “nuclear blackmail or state-sponsored terrorism,” announcing a new policy that rules out dialogue with Pakistan outside the context of terrorism and Azad Kashmir.

The Foreign Office countered, saying, “Peace is the true strength. The world is not served by theatrical militarism and grandstanding but by mature leadership, regional cooperation, and respect for international norms.”

The statement reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

“Pakistan is a sovereign nation with resilient institutions, a committed populace, and a globally recognized role in maintaining peace and security,” the Foreign Office said. “Our commitment to peace must never be mistaken for weakness. Any future aggression will also be met with full resolve.”

Indian Ministry of External Affairs, in its reaction to FO statement, said, “The terrorist infrastructure sites that India destroyed were responsible not only for the deaths of Indians but of many other innocents around the world. There is now a new normal. The sooner Pakistan gets used to it, the better.”

Meanwhile, an Indian drone was spotted in Lahore by the security forces, who brought it down near the Lahore airport by using the GPS jamming technology. Sources in the law enforcement agencies said it was an “Indian surveillance drone” which was launched by the neighbouring country after the ceasefire agreement.

Asif Chaudhry in Lahore contributed to this report

