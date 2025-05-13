Trump says US stopped Pak-India ‘nuclear war’

• Offers trade boost if both nations continue to engage in dialogue

WASHINGTON: Amid easing tensions following a ceasefire bet­ween India and Pakistan, Presi­dent Donald Trump has claimed that US intervention prevented a “bad nuclear war” between the two nations, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation asserted that New Delhi would not tolerate “nuclear blackmail” in the event of further conflict with Islamabad.

Trump’s comments, made during a press interaction at the White House, signal a rare moment of US diplomatic mediation bet­ween the two South Asian nuclear powers and suggest a broader Ameri­can strategy that ties peace to economic engagement.

“We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed,” Trump said while talking to reporters.

This is perhaps one of the starkest warnings yet from the US leader, who has rarely minced words in highlighting global security threats. His remarks reflect Washing­ton’s growing concern about the fragile peace between India and Pakistan, both of whom possess significant nuclear arsenals and a long history of military confrontations.

In a tone that combined both reassurance and transactional diplomacy, Trump added that the United States is prepared to enhance trade with both countries — if they continue to engage in dialogue. “We’re going to do a lot of trade with Pakistan. We’re going to do a lot of trade with India. We’re negotiating with India right now. We’re going to be soon negotiating with Pakistan,” he said, linking the prospect of economic cooperation to continued regional stability.

Trump, who appeared eager to underscore his adm­inistration’s peacemaking role, said: “On Sat­u­rday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a maybe permanent one bet­ween India and Pakistan — the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons.”

His assertion, while dramatic, underscores the high stakes involved in this latest confrontation and his belief that trade can be a powerful tool of diplomacy.

He also praised the leadership of both countries for their roles in defusing the situation. “I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases — they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

Trump also offered a unique insight into how he leveraged economic incentives to push both sides toward de-escalation.

“We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said ‘Come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it, let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade’,” he said. He then added: “If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade. People have never really used trade the way I used it. By that, I can tell you, and all of a sudden they said. I think we’re gonna stop, and they have.”

In concluding his remarks, the president emphasised once again the magnitude of what he believed had been averted. “We stopped a nuclear conflict,” he declared, before offering thanks to members of his administration. “I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their work,” he said, crediting them for helping facilitate the peace process.

While the claims made by President Trump will be scrutinised in Washington and South Asia, they do indicate a willingness on the part of the US to reassert its role as a mediator in global conflicts. Whether these efforts translate into a lasting peace between India and Pak­i­stan, however, remains to be seen.

‘Nuclear blackmail’

Indian PM Modi vowed on Monday to respond strongly to any future “terrorist attack”, and cautioned that India would not succumb to ‘nuclear blackmail’ in the face of future provocations.

A weekend ceasefire which Trump said he brokered appeared to be holding on Monday after four days of intense jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks — the worst violence between the two nuclear-armed neighbours since 1999.

The conflict followed an April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in India-held Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.

Modi, in a televised address to the nation — his first since hostilities began last Wednesday — said Pakistan has chosen to attack rather than help it fight “terrorism”. “If another terrorist attack against India is carried out, a strong response will be given.”

“India’s stand is very clear. Terror and talks cannot go together… Terror and trade cannot go together… Water and blood cannot flow together.”

Pakistan had strongly denied having any role in the attack on tourists in India-held Kashmir, and has repeatedly asked New Delhi for sharing any evidence.

Proclaiming victory in the short and bitter standoff in which foreign media reported the downing of several Indian warplanes, including the highly rated French-made Rafale jets, and Indian military claiming hitting what it called terrorist targets in Pakistan, Modi said it would be the new normal against terrorism.

India launched a missile barrage against Pakistan on May 7, but remained silent about the downing of its estimated five warplanes in response.

The Indian PM underplayed the role of foreign interlocutors in brokering the ceasefire. “And I am repeating again, we have just postponed our retaliatory action on Pakistan’s terrorist and military bases. In the coming days, we will measure every step of Pakistan on the basis of what attitude it adopts.”

Three key issues

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that any future talks with India would focus on three key issues — Kashmir, terrorism and water.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said India’s arrogance is the main reason why these matters remain unresolved. Kashmir can be resolved under UN resolutions, but India’s stubbornness is the hurdle, he added.

The minister stated that terrorism has affected Pakistan for decades, and there is solid evidence of India’s involvement in sponsoring terror activities inside the country. India had violated the Indus Water Treaty, he said, adding that an attempt to deprive Pakistan of its water rights will never be allowed.

Mr Asif emphasised the world has recognised Pakistan’s military readiness and its responsible approach in times of conflict.

