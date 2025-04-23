Khunjerab Pass opens for year-round trade and travel

GILGIT: The Khunjerab Pass was virtually inaugurated on Tuesday for year-round trade and travel between Pakistan and China, in what officials called a historic step toward strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The pass, which serves as the entry point for the CPEC project, had previously remained open only from April 1 to Nov 30 due to heavy snowfall during the winter months. However, under this new agreement, the border will now remain open throughout the year.

A high-level virtual ceremony marked the inauguration, attended by officials from China’s Xinjiang province and the Gilgit-Baltistan government. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, GB ministers Engineer Muhammad Anwar and Rehmat Khaliq, GB Customs Collector Ghulam Mustafa, Additional Chief Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed, and the the governor of Xinjiang province participated via video link.

“This is a historic milestone not only for Gilgit-Baltistan but also for the whole of Pakistan,” said chief minister. “The decision to open the Khunjerab Border year-round will prove to be a new spirit for the economy of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Officials hail move as a milestone for CPEC and regional cooperation

“Traders will continue their business activities between the two countries without interruption throughout the year,” he added. “This step is a practical example of turning the vision of CPEC into reality, and we are determined to further stren­gt­hen this important partnership.”

Officials from both regions described the move as a “historic progress” in regional cooperation and a “new dimension” in CPEC.

According to a statement is­­sued after the event, a new spirit has been instilled in trade relations between Gilgit-Baltis­tan and Xinjiang, marking a milestone in economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Speaking on the occasion, the gov­er­nor of Xinjiang said the long-standing friendship betw­een Pakis­tan and China has entered a new phase. “The opening of the Khun­jerab Pass year-round will directly benefit the people of both regions,” he said. “Khunjerab Pass is a symbol of progress, prosperity, and cooperation. We will continue to work with the leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan to promote peace, development, and mutual interests in the region.”

During the ceremony, Chinese officials presented a documentary video on the customs clearance system in Xinjiang. The commissioner of Kashgar city and the GB customs collector also briefed participants on customs operations on both sides of the border.

Officials highlighted the growing cooperation between the GB and Xinjiang governments and expressed hope for further positive developments.

The Khunjerab Pass, which connects Gilgit-Baltistan with Chi­­na’s Xinjiang region, is loca­ted at 15,500 feet above sea level, making it the highest paved international border in the world.

Under a 1985 agreement between Islamabad and Beijing, the pass traditionally remained open from April to November. However, in December last year, the two governments agreed to open the Khunjerab border year-round under Article 2(3) of the 2013 agreement on border ports and their management system.

Year-round trade and travel activities through the pass already began in December.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2025