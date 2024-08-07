Pak-China trade, travel suspended as GB traders’ protest intensifies

GILGIT: The ongoing protest by Gilgit-Baltistan traders against the Federal Board of Revenue and Pakistan Customs has intensified, with protesters blocking the Kara­koram Highway (KKH), also a key CPEC route, suspending travel and trade between Pakistan and China through Khunjerab Pass.

A large number of foreign passengers, including tourists from the United Kingdom, Spain, France, as well as China, who were travelling to China from Pakistan, have been stranded at Sost.

The protest outside Sost Dry Port by those affiliated with trade between Pakistan and China through Khunjerab Pass entered the 13th day, as they pressed the authorities to implement court decision and meet their demands.

The protest has resulted in foreign and local passengers being unable to travel by road to the neighbouring country.

While some foreigners have now been allowed to travel, local passengers and transporters have not been able to cross the border for five consecutive days.

Foreign tourists stranded at Sost

A protest sit-in was staged on the KKH in Sost, blocking exit and entry points between the two countries. The protest sit-ins continued outside Sost Dry Port and on KKH, blocking all trade and travel operations between the two countries.

Over 50 foreign tourists, who arrived at Sost to travel to China via Khunjerab Pass, remained stranded at Sost Dry Port due to the protest.

The foreign tourists faced problems as some of their visas have expired. The travellers joined the sit-in of the traders and showed their solidarity, appealing to the protesters to allow them to travel to China. However, the organisers asked the foreigners to wait for one day for a decision.

The protest sit-ins at both points were attended by traders, labourers, transporters, custom clearing agents, and workers from political, religious, and social organisations.

Addressing the protest, Javed Hu­­ssain, Mohammad Abbas, Mehboob Rabbani, and others said trade activities between Pakistan and Chi­na had remained suspended for many months due to the policies adopted by Pakistan Customs officials.

Judiciary, legislature

The GB chief court has already declared the collection of income tax, sales tax, and additional sales tax on imported items from China through Khunjerab Pass as unlawful. Later, the GB chief court divisional bench also issued contempt of court notices to the respondents.

Additionally, the GB assembly had unanimously passed a resolution favouring the traders’ demands.

‘Conspiracy against Pak-China ties’

The protesters blamed the Customs member, chief collector North, and GB customs collector for the worsening situation, alleging that they were responsible for a “conspiracy” against Pakistan and China’s friendship and historical linkages between both regions. They demanded that the officials be suspended immediately and a high-level inquiry be ordered aga­inst them. They announced that they would call off the protest after the fulfilment of their demands.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2024