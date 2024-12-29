Transit of goods from China to UAE via Pakistan begins

GILGIT: The transportation of goods, originating from China onwards to Dubai via Pakistan, star­ted on Saturday, according to officials.

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has launched the Multimodal Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) service linking China to the UAE via the Khunjerab Pass.

The TIR, a global transit system, allows for sealed cargo to be shipped from a country of origin to the destination in sealed load compartments, which do not require manual inspection by customs authorities during transit.

The first shipment arri­ved from Kashgar, China, to Sost via the Khunjerab Pass. The cargo has been sent to Gawadar from where it will be shipped to the UAE.

A ceremony was held in Sost, Hunza, to mark the arrival of the first container from China.

The event was attended by Customs Assistant Col­lector Sost Imtiaz Shigri, representatives of Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar chambers of commerce, traders, customs and NLC officials.

The NLC said the successful launch of the multimodal TIR service, linking China to the UAE via Pakistan, would boost regional connectivity.

The initiative underscores Pakistan’s “importance as a transit hub”, officials said.

The TIR system is globally recognised for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness as it enables seamless movement of goods across borders with minimal customs intervention.

The integration of Pakistan with the multilateral trade framework would position the country as a crucial corridor for regional trade and economic integration, Mr Shigri, the Customs assistant collector, said while addressing the event.

He added Pakistan would explore markets in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Europe through the TIR system.

“Khunjerab Pass is a gateway for transit trade. CPEC trade also passes through this route, and it is a historical achie­vement for Pakistan.”

In future, TIR shipment flow will increase the volume of trade through the Khunjerab Pass, he added.

This will help achieve the purpose of CPEC, and it will economically benefit the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, said Mr Shigri.

An NLC official explained a multimodal solution means the use of land and sea to ship goods. He said Central Asian countries already trade with Afghanistan through the Khunjerab Pass. “It is NLC’s vision to make this operation global.”

