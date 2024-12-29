E-Paper | December 29, 2024

Transit of goods from China to UAE via Pakistan begins

Jamil Nagri Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 07:30am

GILGIT: The transportation of goods, originating from China onwards to Dubai via Pakistan, star­ted on Saturday, according to officials.

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has launched the Multimodal Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) service linking China to the UAE via the Khunjerab Pass.

The TIR, a global transit system, allows for sealed cargo to be shipped from a country of origin to the destination in sealed load compartments, which do not require manual inspection by customs authorities during transit.

The first shipment arri­ved from Kashgar, China, to Sost via the Khunjerab Pass. The cargo has been sent to Gawadar from where it will be shipped to the UAE.

A ceremony was held in Sost, Hunza, to mark the arrival of the first container from China.

NLC launches TIR system with first consignment through Khunjerab

The event was attended by Customs Assistant Col­lector Sost Imtiaz Shigri, representatives of Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar chambers of commerce, traders, customs and NLC officials.

The NLC said the successful launch of the multimodal TIR service, linking China to the UAE via Pakistan, would boost regional connectivity.

The initiative underscores Pakistan’s “importance as a transit hub”, officials said.

The TIR system is globally recognised for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness as it enables seamless movement of goods across borders with minimal customs intervention.

The integration of Pakistan with the multilateral trade framework would position the country as a crucial corridor for regional trade and economic integration, Mr Shigri, the Customs assistant collector, said while addressing the event.

He added Pakistan would explore markets in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Europe through the TIR system.

“Khunjerab Pass is a gateway for transit trade. CPEC trade also passes through this route, and it is a historical achie­vement for Pakistan.”

In future, TIR shipment flow will increase the volume of trade through the Khunjerab Pass, he added.

This will help achieve the purpose of CPEC, and it will economically benefit the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, said Mr Shigri.

An NLC official explained a multimodal solution means the use of land and sea to ship goods. He said Central Asian countries already trade with Afghanistan through the Khunjerab Pass. “It is NLC’s vision to make this operation global.”

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak China Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A big transition

A big transition

Muhammad Amir Rana
Despite ongoing debates about their success rates, deradicalisation initiatives have led to the ideological transformation of several militants.

Editorial

Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...
Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...