E-Paper | April 22, 2025

Aurangzeb assures World Bank of govt’s commitment to sustainable economic stability

Dawn.com Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 08:14pm
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with President World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, in Washington DC, on April 21, 2025. — PID
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with President World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, in Washington DC, on April 21, 2025. — PID

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieve “sustainable economic stability” in the country as he held a series of meetings with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington, a press release from the Press Information Department said on Tuesday.

The meetings, scheduled from Monday, April 21 to Saturday, April 26, were held on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF in the US. The forum brings together finance ministers and central bank governors from 191 countries to address global challenges such as sovereign debt, climate finance, and reforming the international financial system. The meetings, held twice a year, provide a rare forum for high-level consultations among global financial institutions and policymakers.

According to the press release, in a meeting with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, the finance minister expressed appreciation for the bank’s historical support to Pakistan, particularly the Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

During the meeting, Banga was given a “detailed overview of Pakistan’s macroeconomic turnaround” while Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to “sustainable economic stability”, the statement said.

In January, Pakistan became the first country to launch a longer-term CPF with the World Bank. According to the World Bank, the new framework aims to “support inclusive and sustainable development through a strong focus on building human capital”.

Aurangzeb also held a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, where he expressed gratitude for the global money lender’s staff-level agreement and new arrangements under the resilience and sustainability facility. “The two sides discussed Pakistan’s economic recovery plan, structural reforms, and the future of ongoing programmes,” per the statement.

Recently, Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF under a $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF), approved in September 2024 for a 37-month period.

Aurangzeb extended an invitation to Georgeiva on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Pakistan.

The minister also attended a luncheon hosted by the US Pakistan Business Council, where Aurangzeb discussed regional trade and market diversification, inviting collaboration in the mining and minerals sector.

“He thanked the US Pakistan Business Council for participating in Pakistan Investment Minerals Forum 2025, held earlier this month,” the statement added.

The finance minister also met the Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury Robert Kaproth, Secretary General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum & Vulnerable 20 (CVF-V20), Mohamed Nasheed, Regional Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Hela Cheikhrouhou, along with a Deloitte delegation in separately held meetings.

In the meeting with CV-V20 General Secretary, Aurangzeb highlighted that “four of its [CPF] six key outcomes directly address Pakistan’s existential challenges of climate change and population pressures.”

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dar in Kabul
Updated 22 Apr, 2025

Dar in Kabul

Kabul must ensure that the TTP and other anti-Pakistan groups are put out of business.
Ready to talk
22 Apr, 2025

Ready to talk

ADVISER to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah’s phone calls to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon regarding...
Grassroots governance
22 Apr, 2025

Grassroots governance

WHEN something as basic as a functioning union council is absent in over a quarter of Balochistan’s areas more ...
Middle East carnage
Updated 21 Apr, 2025

Middle East carnage

It seems that to many in the world, people of Yemen and occupied Palestine are not human.
A new page
21 Apr, 2025

A new page

FOREIGN Secretary Amna Baloch’s trip to Dhaka has breathed new life into Pakistan’s long-dormant relationship...
No stone unturned
21 Apr, 2025

No stone unturned

WHILE the absence of new polio cases since Feb 10 is welcome news, this pause in transmission must not breed...