Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend IMF, World Bank meetings

Finance Minister Muhammad Auran­gzeb left for the United States on Saturday to attend the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, state-media Radio Pakistan reported.

The meetings, scheduled for April 21–26, will bring together finance ministers, central bankers, and development experts from around the world.

During the visit, Auran­gzeb will meet with senior officials of the World Bank, IMF, global credit rating agencies and commercial and investment banks.

He will hold meetings with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye as well as senior officials from the US State and Treasury Departments.

The finance minister will also attend the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

Trump’s tariffs and the turmoil in financial markets are expected to dominate the spring meetings.

A day earlier, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that rising trade tensions and sweeping shifts in the global trading system will trigger downward revisions of the lender’s economic forecasts but no global recession was expected.

Diplomatic sources suggest the finance minister may use the visit to engage with US officials over the proposed 29 per cent tariff, imposed by the Trump administration on Pakistani goods.

Following Aurangzeb’s trip, a Pakistani trade delegation is likely to visit for formal talks with US officials on the proposed tariffs.