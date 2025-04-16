Rain expected in country’s northern parts from today

• Heatwave conditions to persist in southern regions

• KP PDMA issues Glof warning for Chitral, Dir, Swat and Kohistan

RAWALPINDI / PESHAWAR: Rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the northern parts of the country from Wednesday (today), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

While people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and northern Punjab would get a reprieve from sweltering heat, high temperatures will persist in the southern half of the country.

According to a weather advisory issued on Tuesday, a westerly system is likely to enter northern Pakistan from today, which will persist until April 20.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain, wind and thunderstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Murree, Galliyat, Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from April 16 to 20.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the forecast period.

The Met Office warned of possible landslides in hilly areas of KP, GB, AJK, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period.

The advisory added that dust and thunderstorms and rain are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh on April 16 and from April 18 to 20.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the forecast period.

The advisory added that duststorm and gusty winds are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan Sharif, Vehari and Okara on April 18 and 19.

The advisory warned that wind, dust storms and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels, etc.

Farmers have been advised to manage their crop activities and wheat harvesting in view of the weather conditions.

Heatwave

The forecast for wet weather followed below-normal rainfall across the country in March.

Last month, the PMD issued a drought alert for Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab due to scant rainfall.

The mean temperature during March 2025 in the lower half of the country was 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, with consecutive dry days of no rainfall in some areas of the southern region even exceeding 200 days.

Overall, rainfall from Sept 1, 2024, to March 21, 2025, was 40 per cent below normal.

The dry spell created a shortage of water in Tarbela and Ma­n­gla dams and water flowing in different rivers was at an extremely low level.

As per the PMD advisory issued on Tuesday, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan till April 18.

Glof warning

The KP Provincial Disaster Man­a­gement Authority (PDMA) has is­­s­ued a separate warning for possible glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs) in Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Kohistan districts due to the ongoing heat wave.

Glof occurs when a lake formed within or beneath a glacier bursts due to the rapid melting of snow. It results in a sudden release of water, threatening mountainous communities.

The advisory sent to deputy commissioners of these districts stated that PMD has warned of an increased risk of Glofs in low-lying glaciated areas of KP from Wednesday (today) due to a significant rise in temperatures.

“The persistent high temperatures may accelerate snow and glacier melt and subsequent weather events, potentially triggering Glof incidents in vulnerable valleys and surrounding regions during the current and upcoming week,” the advisory said.

PMDA has asked district administrations to take precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life and livestock and damages to infrastructure and crops. It also asked the relevant authorities to warn local communities of the risk and ensure the availability of emergency and rescue services personnel to deal with any emergency situation.

The advisory also warned tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to these areas.

