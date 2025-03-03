Heavy rains across KP claim 4 lives since last week: PDMA

Four people were killed, while nine others were injured in rain-induced accidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since February 26, a report released by the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday.

Last week, passengers traveling to and from Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad were stuck on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) as heavy rains caused landslides that blocked the main road at several points in Kohistan. Snowfall and rain also continued across the northern region of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, paralysing life in the area.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the dead include three men and one woman, while four children, three women and two men sustained injuries.

“A total of 14 houses were damaged due to the rains, of which 10 were partially damaged and three houses were completely destroyed,” the report stated.

Accidents due to rains occurred in the districts of Haripur, Battagram, Bajaur, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Dir, Hangu, Khyber and Torghar of the province, the report said.

“PDMA has directed the concerned district administration to provide immediate assistance to the affected family and ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the injured,” a statement from the spokesperson said.

PDMA has directed all district administrations and relevant institutions to utilise all resources to open the highways closed due to rain and snowfall. The organisation is in constant contact with all district administrations, relevant and relief agencies, the statement added.

Earlier today, the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Pakistan at the beginning of Ramazan. According to the department, intense rainfall and snowfall are expected in mountainous areas on Sunday and Monday (March 8 and 9).

Punjab will experience heavy downpours. Murree, Galiyat, and other hilly areas are also likely to receive rain and snow, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s plains and mountainous regions will see rain and snowfall until Tuesday.

During the monsoon season last yearr, which typically continues from July to August, 24 people were killed and 17 injured in different rain-related incidents across KP.