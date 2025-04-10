Torkham witnesses emotional scenes as Afghans return

KHYBER: Emotional scenes were witnessed at Torkham border when returning Afghans shared with locals and journalists heartfelt memories of their decades-long stay in different parts of Pakistan.

They were also seen scrambling for their turn to cross over to Afghanistan after they were made to wait for hours while undergoing customs checking and electronic scanning of their personal belongings.

Women, children and elderly Afghans looked helplessly when their younger lot tirelessly struggled to clear the ‘deportation’ process while also negotiating their onward journey into their country with transporters as they were required to change their vehicles owing to absence of proper travel documents with some of the vehicle owners whom they had hired from different cities of Punjab.

Said Mohammad, a resident of Khost province, told journalists that the attitude of Punjab police was very rude and harsh with them as they were hurriedly arrested from their homes during odd hours and then bundled into buses, which brought them to Peshawar under Punjab police escort.

He said that a number of Afghans were separated from their families after their arrest by police and now they had no knowledge about the whereabouts of their ‘missing’ family members including women and children.

A watchman by profession, Said Mohammad said that he and his family lived for 55 years in Pakistan and had every right to be accepted as a legitimate citizen of the country as per international laws for refugees.

“Punjab police did not even allow us to properly collect and pack our personal belongings while selling some of our household items to cater for our transportation charges,” he alleged.

Thirty-five-year-old Abdul Saboor and 23-year-old Abdullah said that they had never been to Afghanistan as they were born in Pakistan while they also had their parents buried in Pakistan but were now ordered to leave the country.

They said that they had to hurriedly vacate their shops in Punjab as police were not ready to give them time to plan their proper return and thus had to rush to Torkham in a disorganised manner.

“We have no clue as to where to go to in Afghanistan and what could possibly be our sources of earning as we have never been to our country of origin,” they said.

Nangyialai, a resident of Nangarhar province, said that it took him three days to reach Torkham from Rawalpindi where he had worked for over five years as a daily wager.

He said that the process of deportation in Landi Kotal and Torkham was lengthy and complicated while authorities were not allowing his family to proceed to his country as the vehicle he had hired from Rawalpindi was without a ‘temporary admission document’, which was declared mandatory for all vehicles transporting goods between the two countries as was agreed by both the neighbouring countries early last year.

Saifullah, another returning Afghan, was, however, all praised for the treatment he was meted by his Pakistani neighbours during his three-decade stay in the country but lamented that their deportation was started in an undignified manner.

Officials, however, conceded that temporary admission document (TAD) for vehicles crossing over to Afghanistan was relaxed and non-TAD vehicles were also allowed to take returning Afghans back to their country via Torkham border with only conditions for the drivers to carry their national passports.

They said that owing to rapidly increasing number of returning Afghan families and individuals, authorities installed a temporary scanning machine for luggage scanning at the transit centre.

While the ‘hustle bustle’ of Afghans deportation continued at Torkham, the quantum of exports from Pakistan has gradually increased since the opening of border on March 19 after remaining closed for both bilateral trade and pedestrian movement.

Custom clearing agents at Torkham told Dawn that the number of vehicles carrying multiple export goods went up to 450 on a daily basis in comparison to 250 vehicles per day only two months ago.

In comparison, vehicles bringing in import items from Afghanistan have declined due to a fault in the import scanning machine with border authorities allowing mostly empty vehicles which got stranded on the Afghan side of the border when the border was closed on February 21.

According to our Peshawar bureau, more than 21,794 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan since April 1.

Officials said that a total of 5,677 including 2,547 Afghan Citizen Card holders and 3,130 illegal Afghan immigrants left Pakistan via Torkham on Tuesday. They said that of 2,547 Afghan refugees having ACC, 1,843 left for Afghanistan voluntarily while 704 were deported. Of 3,130 illegal immigrants, 2,433 showed up at transit camps voluntarily while 697 were brought and deported to Afghanistan.

Since September 2023, when reparation of illegal immigrants began, a total of 491,317 refugees including 8115 ACC holders have returned to Afghanistan. Of 8,115 ACC holders, 2,882 left voluntarily while 5,233 were deported.

Officials said that 160 Afghan refugees were shifted to Torkham from Islamabad, 4,931 from Punjab and one Afghan refugee was transported from Gilgit-Baltistan since April 1.

They said that on Wednesday, 285 Afghan refugees were shifted from Sialkot, 272 from Gujarwalan, 82 from Rawalpindi, 105 from Peshawar, 348 from Attock, 142 from Islamabad, 11 from Khanewal, 48 from Faisalabad, 71 from Lahore, 109 from Mianwali, 38 from Jhelum and 160 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir were shifted to transit camps to be sent back to Afghanistan.

