Punjab Police officer SP Aisha Butt to receive global award

Punjab Police Superintendent of Police Aisha Butt has been selected to receive the Excellence in Performance Award 2025 by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP).

The award will be presented to her during the 62nd IAWP Annual Training Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, to honour her “distinguished service and commitment to policing”, according to a letter issued by IAWP president Julia Jaeger.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar congratulated Butt for “bringing glory to Pakistan on the world stage”, according to a recent post on X.

“This award is given every year to a female police officer from around the world in recognition of her exceptional services to her society.”

Punjab Police, in a recent post on X, recognised her success “a source of pride for all police officers, especially women officers”.

Aisha is currently posted as City Traffic Officer in Gujranwala.