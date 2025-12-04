Beware! Your dream job offer can be a nightmare, warns FIA

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) says criminal syndicates are operating in Southeast Asia targeting Pakistanis with fake job offers and warned all those availing themselves of such “phony opportunities” should thoroughly verify to save them from trouble.

“Criminal syndicates operating in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia are targeting Pakistanis with fake job offers, especially in the IT sector – call center and relevant jobs, promising high salaries. However, upon arrival, these Pakistanis are forced into illegal activities, including cyber and financial crimes. Those who resist face severe consequences, including violence and extortion from the victim’s family,” FIA deputy director Mehmood Ali Khokhar said on Wednesday.

He urged the aspirants to first verify such job offers through legitimate sources or report such suspicious activity or persons to FIA.

“Beware of false promises! As your dream job offer could be a nightmare,” the FIA official said.

Criminal syndicates operate in Thailand, Myanmar and target Pakistanis with fake job offers

The FIA has also run a public campaign on social media in this regard after incidents surfaced wherein several Pakistanis were rescued from fake call centres in Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Thai and Cambodian authorities this year conducted a joint raid on a three-story building suspected of housing a major cyber fraud operation. A total of 215 foreign nationals were freed, including 50 Pakistanis, 109 Thais, 48 Indians, five Taiwanese, and three Indonesians.

Similarly, in the other incident this year, the Thai army crackdown on scam centers in Myanmar led hundreds of trapped workers to flee across the border into Thailand. Some 38 Pakistanis were among those who crossed the border. Another 60 Pakistanis were in a shelter house awaiting identification and document verification for repatriation.

According to the FIA, the victims in these cases were often lured with false promises of lucrative jobs, but upon arrival, their passports were seized and they were forced into illegal cyber and financial crimes, such as “pig butchering” scams.

Hundreds of thousands of people reportedly are trafficked across Southeast Asia annually and forced into these scam operations.

Meanwhile, FIA Lahore Director Ali Zia paid a visit to the Allama Iqbal International Airport and reviewed the immigration counters and the facilities being provided to passengers. Immigration officials were instructed to ensure courtesy and complete transparency while dealing with passengers.

“Officers deployed at international departures and arrivals were directed to maintain the highest standards of professionalism in their conduct. The FIA is committed to strengthening the immigration system in line with international standards,” he said.

“Actions against illegal travel, fake visas, and human smuggling will be further intensified,” he said and reaffirmed the agency’s resolve that the FIA would continue its operations against human smuggling, illegal travel and corruption.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025