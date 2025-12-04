KP CM Sohail Afridi denied access for ‘9th’ time to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was prevented for the ninth time by prison authorities from meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Thursday.

Imran’s sister Uzma Khan met the party founder in prison on Tuesday after weeks of effort, with CM Afridi and other party leaders scheduled to meet him today. The meeting took place as rumours regarding Imran’s health began circulating in local and foreign media, despite claims by the government and PTI leaders that the former prime minister was in good health.

These speculations, however, gained traction due to the government’s reluctance to let visitors, including his family members and legal team, meet Imran over the past few weeks.

According to a post on X by the PTI, CM Afridi went to Adiala jail to visit Imran, but access was not granted.

Afridi addressed the media outside the prison after the continued lack of access. He said he would update the media on the immediate course of action — whether he would stage a sit-in or not.

The PTI also shared a video of the KP CM and his delegation in a waiting room, saying that today was the ninth instance of Afridi not being allowed to meet Imran.

In a talk with the media after exiting the room, CM Afridi said: “I think the meeting is not being allowed. Today is the ninth time I have come; a chief minister of a province is repeatedly coming, but even a five-minute meeting is not being allowed. The whole world is witnessing this discriminatory treatment, and their actions are being noted and will be remembered.”

“This government won’t remain forever and then no one will get a chance to complain.”

When asked if he planned to spend another night outside the prison in protest, he said that Imran’s good physical health had been confirmed in the meeting with Uzma. He added that the party would now devise its next course of action regarding concerns about the party founder’s mental duress.

“I have been told to play on the front foot, and there are instructions that the umpires are colluding, so be careful. So we will play on the front foot and also keep a watch on the umpires.”

The provincial chief executive said the continued denial of a meeting showed that “our coming here pains them, so we will mete out that pain again and again.” CM Afridi said street protests were certainly an option for the party, as per the law and Constitution.

On a question about the possible imposition of governor’s rule in KP, Afridi responded: “What are they waiting for … impose it today. We are not afraid of any governor’s rule.”

“They will not be able to control and handle the conditions that I am foreseeing,” warned KP CM.

He also lashed out at the government for not being able to tolerate and bear a chief minister from the tribal areas for the first time. Afridi said removing him would cause anger and frustration among the people from the tribal belt.

“The people of KP and Pakistan see their future in me,” Afridi claimed, adding that the governor’s rule would be a “win-win” situation for him since he would be able to operate freely.

The KP CM said he would visit Punjab soon.

Visuals shared by the party showed a large group of supporters gathered outside the prison as well.