Jirga booked for torturing man over solar panel ‘theft’ in Taunsa Sharif

Our Correspondent Published December 4, 2025
Image shows a person in handcuffs. — Reuters/File
DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Border Military Police (BMP) in Phogla Tuman Buzdar, Taunsa Sharif, has registered a case against all members of a local jirga for issuing a verdict that resulted in the torture and severe burning of a man.

In the tribal area of Phogla Tuman Buzdar, a man named Gul Sher was subjected to an ancient and illegal tribal custom known as “Aas (fire) Aaf (water)” after being accused of stealing solar panels.

To prove his innocence, the jirga ordered Gul Sher to undergo the “red-hot iron test,” requiring him to lift a hot iron rod with his hands. During the ordeal, his hands were severely burned.

Following the horrific trial, the jirga declared him guilty of the theft, imposing a hefty fine of Rs200,000 and ordering his exile from the area.

Sources allege that jirga members later pressured Gul Sher and his family to accept the verdict when they attempted to raise their voice against the decision. Following the incident’s circulation on social media, the BMP registered a case against all jirga members.

Commandant Border Military Police and Political Assistant for the Koh Sulaiman tribal area, Ameer Taimoor, stated that raids are being conducted to arrest all involved jirga members.

He affirmed a policy of zero tolerance against human rights violators and illegal tribal verdicts, adding that strict action would continue against such practices. “All jirga members would be soon arrested,” he stated.

