Bilawal urges PM to call another meeting of national security forum

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene another meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, even if after a month, to build national consensus for combating terrorism.

Speaking at an Iftar reception at Governor House here on Monday, he stressed the need for national unity to counter the rising tide of terrorism and called upon the prime minister to take on board all political parties, including those who skipped the earlier sitting of the committee.

He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for boycotting the in-camera PCNS meeting in a display of preference of their incarcerated leader over the national interest. The parliamentary committee’s meeting, also attended by Army Chief General Asim Munir and DG ISI Lt Gen Asim Malik, was held against the backdrop of rising terrorism, including hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Bolan district of Balochistan.

But the PTI-led major opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan, had chosen not to attend the meeting, citing the absence of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Declaring consensus on national issues as inevitable in the present circumstances, the PPP chairman said that special attention must be given to law and order in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former foreign minister said that Pakistan is once again facing global conspiracies and all must stand firm against them. Highlighting the ongoing security concerns, he said that the country is dealing with serious difficulties due to terrorism. “There may be international forces behind the terrorist organisations active in Balochistan and KP. And we must have to stand united and firm to defeat these forces.”

Reaffirming his commitment to combating terrorism, Mr Bhutto-Zardari pledged to confront both terrorists and their facilitators.

Regretting the division in national politics, he admitted that building consensus on national issues has become difficult but said “we must unite to fight terrorists. All political stakeholders must come together for the country and nation instead of preferring personal interests”.

Inviting the opposition to move beyond “narrow-minded politics,” he urged the political parties to set aside their differences and unite for the greater good of the nation.

Stressing the importance of collective decision-making, the PPP chairman said he had informed the prime minister that the PPP is ready to play its role in facilitating a dialogue among political parties.

Addressing the Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, he said the PTI may have political grievances but regrettably it tends to focus on a single issue only. “The people of Pakistan are facing multiple challenges, including terrorism and economic instability, and are looking towards political forces for their solution.”

He urged the opposition to prioritise national issues over seeking relief for its incarcerated political leadership.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari clarified that his party is neither part of the government nor of the opposition. However, he said that this unique position makes the PPP open to dialogue both with the government and opposition.

He said that his party is ready to facilitate constructive discussions between the government and the opposition.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2025