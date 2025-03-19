E-Paper | March 19, 2025

Boxing champion Imane Khelif targets second Olympic gold in LA

Reuters Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 04:29pm

Imane Khelif, who won Paris Olympics boxing gold amid a gender-eligibility row, is determined to defend her title at the 2028 Los Angeles Games and says she will not be intimidated by US President Donald Trump.

Trump signed an executive order banning transgender women from female sports in the United States last month and called Khelif “a male boxer” in his speech after signing the order.

“I will give you a straightforward answer, I am not transgender,” she told ITV in an interview. “This does not concern me, and it does not intimidate me.”

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board recommended boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Games on Monday and Khelif said she dreamed of retaining her title in California.

“Second gold medal, of course. In America, Los Angeles … I (will) defend with everything this gold medal,” she said.

“I believe that if the old Imane operated at 50 per cent of her potential, then the Imane Khalif of today is even more motivated and determined.”

Khelif was disqualified by the International Boxing Association at the 2023 world championships after a test that the body said rendered her ineligible to fight as a woman on the grounds of gender.

The IBA lost its Olympic recognition over governance issues, however, and the International Olympic Committee cleared Khelif to compete in Paris, aggressively defending its position after heavy criticism.

A rival body to the IBA, World Boxing, was given provisional recognition as the international governing body of the sport last month.

The recommendation still requires final approval by the IOC at its session in Greece and outgoing President Thomas Bach said he was confident the session would approve it.

“At this point, I can say that the IBA is a thing of the past,” Khelif said. “As we say in Algeria, those who have nothing to hide should have no fear.”

The debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes and athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) in women’s sport has been a key issue in the IOC presidential race, with the elections set for Thursday.

“I hope the next president of the IOC leads with true sportsmanship, stays committed to Olympic principles, and upholds the values of fair play,” Khelif said.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...
A new direction
Updated 18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...