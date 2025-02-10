E-Paper | February 10, 2025

Boxing organisation to launch lawsuit over inclusion of Imane Khelif, Lin Yu-ting at Olympics

AFP Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 05:25pm
This combination photo shows Algerian boxer Imane Khelif (L) and Taiwanese boxer (R) Lin Yu-ting
This combination photo shows Algerian boxer Imane Khelif (L) and Taiwanese boxer (R) Lin Yu-ting

The International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Monday it is to take legal action against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the inclusion of Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting at last year’s Olympic Games.

The two female boxers had been excluded from the IBA’s 2023 world championships after the fighters failed gender eligibility tests but the IOC cleared them to fight and both went on to win gold medals in Paris.

The IOC organised the boxing in Paris following the expulsion of the IBA from the Olympic movement after financial and ethical irregularities.

In its statement, which linked their action to US President Donald Trump’s executive order last week seeking to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports, the IBA said that it is “filing an official complaint with the Attorney General of Switzerland… regarding the IOC’s actions”.

It added that it was filing similar complaints in France and the United States.

“President Trump’s order to ban transgender athletes from women’s sport validates IBA’s efforts to protect the integrity of female sports,” claimed IBA president Umar Kremlev, a Kremlin-linked Russian oligarch.

Neither Imane Khelif nor Lin Yu-ting are transgender women. Both were born and raised as women, which is how they are registered on their passports.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A positive note
Updated 10 Feb, 2025

A positive note

With govt unable to press growth accelerator without upending fragile recovery, sufferings of low-middle-income households are unlikely to disappear soon.
Justice for all
10 Feb, 2025

Justice for all

ALONG with his domestic agenda, Donald Trump is busy ripping to shreds the post-World War II ‘rules-based...
Held back
10 Feb, 2025

Held back

IT is a crying shame how women are conspicuously absent from Pakistan’s civil services. Despite comprising half ...
Race against time
Updated 09 Feb, 2025

Race against time

While some bright spots emerged at Breathe Pakistan moot, we must streamline our climate governance.
Open door
09 Feb, 2025

Open door

THE door is still open for talks, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reminded the PTI. What matters, however,...
Football suspension
09 Feb, 2025

Football suspension

ONCE again, Pakistan has been ousted from the global football family. FIFA recently suspended the Pakistan Football...