Former JI senator’s brother gunned down in KP’s Swabi: police

The elder brother of former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan was shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi, a police official told Dawn.com on Sunday.

The former senator confirmed on social media late on Saturday night that his elder brother, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, was shot dead in front of his house by unidentified gunmen in the village of Ahad Khan in Swabi.

“He was brutally killed in front of his home in an innocent village,” Mushtaq wrote. “My brother was very dear to me, he was my greatest help. It (his murder) is the greatest atrocity.”

A separate social media post on Sunday said that funeral prayers had been offered for Shakeel in the same village.

Meanwhile, Swabi District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Azhar told Dawn.com that the incident was “not an act of terrorism” and that two people were killed and one was wounded in the shooting.

According to the DPO, the incident began in Shakeel’s neighbour’s house, where his neighbour and his son had a dispute that turned violent. “The suspect allegedly shot his father, upon which Shakeel went outside the house and tried to intervene, but he was also shot”, he told Dawn.com.

“The suspect’s father and Shakeel were killed in the incident, while another person was injured and rushed to Kalu Khan Hospital,” Azhar added.

A first information report was registered with Kalu Khan police station — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — filed by Riaz Ahmad, another sibling of the former senator’s.

The FIR was registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (punishment for attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The DPO said that police are investigating the incident.