E-Paper | September 01, 2024

Former JI senator Mushtaq Ahmed among protesters picked up from Islamabad

Munawer Azeem Published September 1, 2024 Updated September 1, 2024 09:20am

ISLAMABAD: Police have picked up former Jamaat-i-Islami senator, Mushtaq Ahmed, his wife and son along with over two dozen protestors, during a march organised to express solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The ex-senator earlier called for the rally and asked the people to gather at Express Chowk, one of the entry points of the Red Zone from D-Chowk side.

The Islamabad administration had imposed Section 144 of the criminal procedure code, banning all type of gatherings. The authorities also warned that violators would face legal action.

The capital police said the violators of the ban were picked up from different localities, including Express Chowk, China Chowk, Embassy Road and Sarena Chowk. They were later shifted to different police installations, including Secretariat, Kohsar and Shalimar police stations, officials said.

Gatherings in federal capital banned

Officials said the capital police also closed a portion of Jinnah Avenue and made diversion from China Chowk and Kulsoom Plaza Chowk.

A contingent of police, including anti-riot units and policewomen, were also deployed at Express Chowk. Besides, prison vans were also brought there to pick up and shift the protestors to police installations.

A warning was issued from police that no one would be allowed to stage protest there, officials said.

In response of the protest call, people in small groups attempted to reach Express Chowk, they said, adding that some of them were arrested. Police said the protesters on Jinnah Avenue were asked to move towards the National Press Club instead of Express Chowk. But they, too, were later picked up.

Police said that those picked up were detained at different installations. However, no decision had been made if they were to be put behind bars after the registration of a case against them or they were to be set free.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2024

Gaza invasion
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

It is estimated that between 80,000 to 100,000 Pakistanis try to escape the country in search for better economic opportunities abroad each year.

Opinion

Editorial

In demand
Updated 01 Sep, 2024

In demand

It is hoped that JUI-F will not become part of any scheme to amend the Constitution till the question of reserved seats is resolved by the Supreme Court.
Economic pessimism
01 Sep, 2024

Economic pessimism

A RECENT survey reckons that widespread pessimism and gloom prevail among Pakistanis, as economic hardships continue...
Malnutrition epidemic
01 Sep, 2024

Malnutrition epidemic

MALNUTRITION has been a primary factor in Pakistan’s disease burden for many years. Recently, the Women’s...
PM in Balochistan
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

PM in Balochistan

There must be genuine political engagement with Balochistan’s people, and the democratic process should be allowed to evolve without "management".
Invite to Modi
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

Invite to Modi

The ball is, for now, in Modi’s court. Perhaps it is time for him to try something different than demonising Pakistan for his constituencies.
Parallel force?
31 Aug, 2024

Parallel force?

THE proposed creation of a new parallel, uniformed, and armed force in Punjab with vast powers to intrude into the...