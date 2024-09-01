Former JI senator Mushtaq Ahmed among protesters picked up from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police have picked up former Jamaat-i-Islami senator, Mushtaq Ahmed, his wife and son along with over two dozen protestors, during a march organised to express solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The ex-senator earlier called for the rally and asked the people to gather at Express Chowk, one of the entry points of the Red Zone from D-Chowk side.

The Islamabad administration had imposed Section 144 of the criminal procedure code, banning all type of gatherings. The authorities also warned that violators would face legal action.

The capital police said the violators of the ban were picked up from different localities, including Express Chowk, China Chowk, Embassy Road and Sarena Chowk. They were later shifted to different police installations, including Secretariat, Kohsar and Shalimar police stations, officials said.

Gatherings in federal capital banned

Officials said the capital police also closed a portion of Jinnah Avenue and made diversion from China Chowk and Kulsoom Plaza Chowk.

A contingent of police, including anti-riot units and policewomen, were also deployed at Express Chowk. Besides, prison vans were also brought there to pick up and shift the protestors to police installations.

A warning was issued from police that no one would be allowed to stage protest there, officials said.

In response of the protest call, people in small groups attempted to reach Express Chowk, they said, adding that some of them were arrested. Police said the protesters on Jinnah Avenue were asked to move towards the National Press Club instead of Express Chowk. But they, too, were later picked up.

Police said that those picked up were detained at different installations. However, no decision had been made if they were to be put behind bars after the registration of a case against them or they were to be set free.

