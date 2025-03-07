E-Paper | March 08, 2025

Man allegedly guns down mother, 2 siblings in KP’s Nowshera: police

Umar Bacha Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 11:51pm

A man allegedly shot his elderly mother and two siblings dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district on Friday, a police spokesperson told Dawn.com.

Nowshera police spokesperson Adnan Durani confirmed the incident to Dawn.com and said a case had been lodged with the police investigating the matter now. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their heirs, he added.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Pabi police station under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of a sibling of the suspect and two of the dead.

Rescue 1122 Nowshera spokesperson Nabeel Khan told Dawn.com that the Pabi station received reports of a shooting before Iftar earlier this evening.

“By the time we [Rescue 1122] arrived, two women and a man were lying in a pool of blood,” he said. “All three people were critically injured when our team arrived and rushed them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pabi, where they succumbed to their injuries.”

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the suspect allegedly opened fire on his 82-year-old mother, brother and sister after a heated argument over power supply lines.

A local resident told Dawn.com that the suspect fled the scene after the incident.

