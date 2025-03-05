SILENCING criticism is no solution, whether the issue at hand is social, political, or of any other nature. Unsurprisingly, weak rulers have always struggled to grasp this simple truth.

In era after era, we have seen dictators attempt to control the press — to cajole, bribe, or browbeat newspapers and journalists into submitting to those they were meant to hold to account. In every such era, there were many who suffered for choosing to put the public interest above other considerations. They endured physical violence, financial loss, and even pernicious lawfare.

Much of this suffering was borne with patience, because responsible newspapers and journalists always knew they could not abdicate their duty or betray the public’s trust. They believed Pakistan is made stronger by their sacrifices. They should be honoured and remembered as the Pakistani media once again suffers one of the worst periods of repression and control.

Last week, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, in its ‘Islamabad Declaration’, pointed out how both military and civilian dispensations have deployed government ads as a way to “promote their own ‘fake’ news’”. For context, government ads are being denied to publications which have chosen to pursue independent editorial policies, ostensibly to choke their revenues and force compliance.

The PFUJ cited the example of this publication, Dawn, which has been denied advertisements by the federal and Punjab governments in particular since last October “because of its professional and critical approach in reporting and editorials”. The Sindh government, too, has periodically withheld its ads for arbitrary reasons.

This is not the only way in which the authorities have tried to obstruct fair reporting. After the so-called ‘Dawn Leaks’, the paper’s circulation was blocked in large parts of the country, especially the cantonment areas, on the orders of certain individuals. Gen Qamar Bajwa later reportedly stated that the crisis had been created so that his predecessor could secure an extension.

The current regime’s attempt to punish the paper has taken a different form, but its aim is the same: to apply pressure tactics to gain compliance. This publication always takes into consideration multiple angles when making editorial decisions. Others may not always agree with its stance, but pressure tactics will not force Dawn to abandon principled journalism. Its duty, first and foremost, is to maintain journalistic integrity.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025