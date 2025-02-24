PFUJ declares Peca changes ‘martial law for media’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Sunday rejected the recently passed controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), calling it a threat to an independent media, freedom of expression, people’s right to know, and democracy.

The PFUJ’s stance came forth at the conclusion of its three-day Biannual Delegates Meeting (BDM) in Islamabad, where it passed several resolutions addressing the draconian law, concerns over the safety of journalists and retrenchment of media workers.

The meeting condemned the authorities for using government advertisements as a tool to pressurise media houses.

The PFUJ described the much controversial Peca law as the worst martial law for the media in Pakistan, which seriously threatened not only freedom of the press, freedom of expressions, people’s right to know but also democracy, said a statement, referring to the draft of resolutions passed at the meeting.

“The PFUJ demands immediate withdrawal of the controversial Peca law, which it believes was passed in haste by the present coalition government led by PML-N and declared it as martial law for the media. The PFUJ resolved that it would take up all these issues in a meeting of the Joint Action Committee of Media stakeholders to draw a line of action.”

The resolution rejected the government claim that the law was brought only to curb the menace of “fake news” and disinformation, saying the fact remains that in the last eight years this law had only targeted critical and dissenting voices.

“The worst part is that Peca is the continuation of black laws like Press and Publication Ordinance, 1963 and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, PEMRA, 2001,” it added.

Dawn targeted

One of the PFUJ resolutions also condemned the government move to stop advertisements of daily Dawn, “because of its professional and critical approach in reporting and editorials”.

The PFUJ also linked the government-media relationships with the protection and safety of journalists. It said that journalists had not only been killed in record numbers last year but also booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, blasphemy law and drug charges.

“The classic example is that of the case against Matiullah Jan in Islamabad, just because of his criticism of the government,” it said.

Even during present controversies over Peca, PFUJ and other media stakeholders asked the government to share the draft but it seems that some ‘hidden hands’ prevented the government from sharing such a draft and passed the law, it said.

Through another resolution, the PFUJ expressed deep concern over the failures of the government to adopt measures to ensure the safety and protection of journalists. Since 2024, it said, 10 journalists had been killed but police failed in arresting the assailants.

“Jan Mohammad Mehr’s case is a classic example in which the mastermind managed to escape the arrest though police knew exactly where he was hiding,” it said.

The PFUJ also condemned a recent Balochistan government move to lock the Quetta Press Club and prevent it from hosting a programme despite having prior permission.

PFUJ elections

Meanwhile, the elections of PFUJ were held for the years 2025-27.

The BDM unanimously elected Afzal Butt president for the next two years. Arshad Ansari of Lahore was unanimously elected PFUJ secretary general and Lala Asad Pathan of the Sukkur Union of Journalists became finance secretary.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2025